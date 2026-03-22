Dolphins vs Western Province CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match Prediction DOL 51 % Chance of Winning WEP 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 27th match in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One has kept the fans waiting, as the Dolphins will be going against Western Province. This match will be played on 22 March at 1:30 PM IST at Kingsmead in Durban. Dolphins are heading into this game after losing their previous match against Boland by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Western Province had their previous match against North West end in a no result. With both teams eager for their second win in this tournament, the next match will be exciting.

Who will win? Dolphins Western Province Vote 0 votes

Facts: Western Province has won two of the four head-to-head games against the Dolphins, losing just one of them.

Marques Ackerman is the top run scorer for the Dolphins, scoring 198 runs in 6 matches at an average of 38.60.

Dane Paterson is the highest wicket-taker for Western Province, with 10 wickets in 4 matches.

Dolphins vs Western Province Chances of Winning

Dolphins have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Western Province. They will be taking the home ground advantage, which could come out to be useful for them to secure a win. They have players such as Marques Ackerman, who has scored 198 runs in 6 matches at an average of 38.60, and Imran Tahir, who holds 8 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 35.75. On the other hand, Western Province will be keen to end their campaign on a winning note. Moreover, the team has been strong against the Dolphins in the head-to-head encounters, which makes them a close contender in the next game. They have players such as Jiveshan Pillay, who has scored 184 runs in 3 matches at an average of 92, and Dane Paterson, who took 10 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 17.20.

Dolphins Chances of Winning: 51%

Western Province Chances of Winning: 49%

Dolphins vs Western Province Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Dolphins have failed to perform at their best this season, as they sit at the bottom of the table with just 1 win and 4 losses in 6 matches. But they have an opportunity to end the campaign on a positive note, with the next game against Western Province. They will be taking the home ground advantage in this game. Their batting line-up has players such as Tshepang Dithole, who scored 10 runs off 24 balls, and Edward Moore, who scored 15 runs off 24 balls in the last game. JJ Smuts went wicketless in the last game at an economy of 2.80.

On the other hand, Western Province has also shown a similar performance to the Dolphins in this tournament. However, they stand in 7th place in the rankings with a better net run rate. They will also be eager to end the campaign on a winning note, since they have a better record against the Dolphins in the head-to-head encounters. Their batting line-up has players such as Kyle Verreynne, who has scored 2055 runs in 62 innings at an average of 37.36, and Daniel Smith, who has scored 368 runs in 19 innings at an average of 20.44. Mbuelo Dube took 2 wickets in the last game at an economy of 5.30.

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Dolphins vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Dolphins and Western Province will be played at Kingsmead, offering home ground advantage to Dolphins. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as 26 out of 53 ODIs played here have been won by the team batting first. Only 20 games have been won by the team bowling first at this venue. The average first innings score at this ground is 233, dropping to 185 in the second innings. The team winning the toss at this venue is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between the Dolphins and Western Province is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. However, it should be noted that there is a 20% chance of rain on the match day.

Partly Sunny 71% Humidity 22° - 26° C 16 kmph

Partly Sunny 71% Humidity 22° - 26° C 16 kmph

Dolphins and Western Province Player List

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Team Form

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have not been able to secure wins in the current edition of the tournament. But with the team playing its last game at its home, it will have an opportunity to end it on a winning note. They stand at the bottom of the table with just one win in 6 matches. The team has players such as Aryan Gopalan, who maintained an economy of 4.20, and Imran Tahir, who scored 15 runs off 18 balls in the last game.

Western Province Team Form

Western Province has also shown a similar form to that of the Dolphins in this tournament. With just a win in 6 matches, the team stands right above them in the points table. They will be eager to utilise their strong record over the Dolphins to end the campaign with a win. The team has players such as Joshua van Heerden, who scored 2 runs off 7 balls, and Josh Breed, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.20 in the last game.

Dolphins vs Western Province List a Kingsmead Durban, null Dolphins Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Dolphins vs Western Province Top Batters

Marques Ackerman is the top run scorer for the Dolphins in this tournament. He has managed to score 198 runs for the team in 6 matches at an average of 39.60.

On the other hand, Jiveshan Pillay is the highest run scorer for Western Province in this campaign. He has managed to score 184 runs for the team in 3 matches at an average of 92.

Dolphins vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Imran Tahir is the leading wicket-taker for the Dolphins in this campaign, dominating the team's wicket-taking charts. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 matches at an average of 35.75.

Dane Paterson is still leading the wicket-taking charts for Western Province. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 4 matches at an average of 17.20.