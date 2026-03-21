Boland vs Lions CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match Prediction BOL 45 % Chance of Winning LIO 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be a clash of the titans, as Boland goes against Lions. This match will be played on 21 March at 4:30 PM IST at Boland Park. Boland is heading to this game after winning their previous game against the Dolphins by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Lions are heading into this game after winning their previous one against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 47 runs. With both teams on a winning momentum, it will be intense to see which one of them encounters a loss in the next game.

Who will win? Boland Lions Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lions have won three out of four head-to-head matches against Boland, while the latter has won none.

Imran Manack is the highest wicket-taker for Boland, with 9 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 23.22.

Zubayr Hamza, from Lions, is the highest run scorer in the campaign, with 369 runs in 5 matches at an average of 123.

Boland vs Lions Chances of Winning

Lions have a higher chance of winning in the next match against Boland. They have been undefeated in this tournament, as the winning streak further boosts their confidence for the upcoming game. Moreover, the team has also been undefeated against Boland. They have players such as Zubayr Hamza, who has scored 369 runs in 5 matches at an average of 123, and Nqabayomzi Peter, who took 10 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 13.90. On the other hand, Boland will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. They have players such as Blayde Capell, who has scored 172 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 57.33, and Imran Manack, who took 9 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 23.22.

Boland Chances of Winning: 45%

Lions Chances of Winning: 55%

Boland vs Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Boland has regained its winning momentum in the tournament, as the team prepares for its next game against the Lions. While heading to the next game, they also take home ground advantage, as the team targets its first win over the Lions. Their batting line-up has players such as Grant Roelofson, who has scored 169 runs in 6 matches at an average of 28.17, and Gavin Kaplan, who scored 15 runs off 17 balls in the last game. Akhona Mnyanka still stands as one of the best bowlers in the team, with 8 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 24.38.

On the other hand, the Lions have not lost even a single game in this tournament. Neither have they lost any game against Boland in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious in the upcoming game. They have batsmen such as Reeza Hendricks, who has scored 201 runs in 5 matches at an average of 50.25, and Temba Bavuma, who scored 39 runs off 42 balls in the last game. Their skipper, Bjorn Fortuin, has grabbed 7 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 18.71.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Boland vs Lions Match Toss Prediction

The match between Boland and Lions will be played at the Boland Park, which also serves as the home ground of Boland. This ground is known to favour the team bowling first, as 11 out of 22 ODIs played here have been won by the chasing team and 10 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 237, and it drops to 187 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss in the next game would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Boland and Lions won't be affected due to the weather conditions. While there is a 5% chance of rain during the match, the weather is expected to be sunny.

Sunny 47% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Boland and Lions Players List

Playing BOL LIO First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Boland Team Form

Boland has shown mixed performances in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. The team holds 4th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 3 losses in 6 matches. Since they have regained their winning momentum, they will be eager to continue it in the next game. They have star performers such as Jhedli van Briesies, who has scored 101 runs in 5 matches at an average of 20.20, and Jevano Baron, who took 4 wickets in their last game at an average of 6.

Lions Team Form

Lions, on the other hand, continue to dominate in the tournament. They have still not been defeated by any team, which puts them at the top of the table with 4 wins in 6 matches. The team will now be eager to continue the form even in the next game. They have star performers such as Rassie van der Dussen, who scored 49 runs off 65 balls, and Delano Potgieter, who took 2 wickets at an average of 5.50 in the last game.

Boland vs Lions List a Boland Park, null Boland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.46 Bet Now! Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now!

Boland vs Lions Top Batters

Blayde Capell is the top run scorer for Boland in this tournament. He has been able to score 172 runs for the team in 4 matches at an average of 57.33.

Zubayr Hamza still leads the run scoring charts in this tournament, being the highest scorer for the Lions. He has been able to score 369 runs for the team in 5 matches at an average of 123.

Boland vs Lions Top Bowlers

Imran Manack is the leading wicket-taker for Boland in this campaign. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 6 matches at an average of 23.22.

Nqabayomzi Peter continues to contribute for Lions with his bowling skills. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in just 5 matches at an average of 13.90.