West Indies Women vs Australia Women, Australia Women tour of West Indies Match Prediction WIN 20 % Chance of Winning AUS 80 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second T20I of the Australia Women's tour of the West Indies has kept the fans excited, after the action that unfolded in the first game. This match will be played on 22 March at 4:00 AM IST at the Arnos Vale Ground. West Indies Women started off the series with a loss, as they aim to regain momentum in the second match. On the other hand, Australia Women started off with an impressive win by 43 runs, as they aim for another win to take the series win. It will be intense to see whether Australia Women take the series or West Indies Women level the series.

Who will win? West Indies Women Australia Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women have defeated the West Indies Women four times in their last five head-to-head encounters.

Beth Mooney has scored 11 runs off 7 balls against Deandra Dottin, while Dottin is yet to take her wicket.

Hayley Matthews has scored 9 runs off 8 balls against Alana King, and also lost her wicket once.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. They have been strong against the West Indies Women in head-to-head games, which could help them win another game. The team brings players such as Beth Mooney, who scored 79 runs off 55 balls, and Kim Garth, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.25. On the other hand, the West Indies Women will be taking the home ground advantage, eager to turn the tables. They have players such as Qiana Joseph, who scored 45 runs off 39 balls, and Deandra Dottin, who took 3 wickets at an average of 11.66.

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 20%

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 80%

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

West Indies Women did not have a good start to the series, as the team fell short of reaching the target. So, the next game against Australia Women also becomes a do-or-die for them, if they want to keep the series alive. Moreover, the team takes home ground advantage which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Hayley Matthews, who scored 11 runs off 17 balls, and Shemaine Campbelle, who scored 15 runs off 15 balls. Chinelle Henry played a crucial role with the ball, taking 2 wickets at an average of 14.

On the other hand, Australia Women have established their dominance over the West Indies Women. Winning the first T20I also boosts their confidence as the team prepares for the next one. They have also been strong against West Indies Women in head-to-head games, which could help them with another win. Their batting lineup has players such as Georgia Voll, who scored 8 runs off 10 balls, and Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 6 runs off 8 balls. Alana King played a key role with the ball, taking 3 wickets while conceding 14 runs in 4 overs.

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I between the West Indies Women and Australia Women will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground. This venue is known to favour the teams which bat first, as 9 out of 13 T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first. Only 3 games have been won here by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue is 130, and it drops to 115 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss winning team would bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

The second T20I between West Indies Women and Australia Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

West Indies Women and Australia Women Player List

Team Form

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have struggled to secure wins in the T20I format lately. The series against Australia Women itself comes as a bigger challenge for the team, but they will be taking home ground advantage. They have key players such as Stafanie Taylor, who scored 28 runs off 25 balls, and Jahzara Claxton, who took a wicket at an economy of 8.

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have now regained their winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. With their line-up having a better squad depth, the team will be eager to continue the form even in the second T20I. They have players such as Georgia Wareham, who took 2 wickets at an average of 7, and Ellyse Perry, who scored 36 runs off 32 balls.

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews stands as a key batter for the West Indies Women in the second T20I. She has scored 3017 runs in 115 innings at an average of 28.46.

Beth Mooney stands as one of the most experienced batters in Australia Women's side. She has scored 3438 runs in 109 innings at an average of 41.42.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Afy Fletcher has been a key contributor with the ball for the West Indies Women lately. She has managed to take 99 wickets in 98 innings at an average of 19.96.

Georgia Wareham will be a vital asset to the bowling line-up of Australia Women. She has managed to take 71 wickets for the team in 67 innings at an average of 16.74.