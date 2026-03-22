Titans vs North West CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match Prediction TIT 51 % Chance of Winning NOW 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One league stage is coming to an end, as Titans go against North West in the last game. This match will take place on 22 March at 1:30 PM IST at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Titans are heading to this game after their previous match against the Warriors ended in a no result. On the other hand, North West is also heading to this game after their previous one against Western Province ended in a no result. It will be intense to see which one of these teams gets to end the campaign with a win.

Who will win? Titans North West Vote 0 votes

Facts: Titans and North West have defeated each other twice in the head-to-head encounters.

Wihan Lubbe is the top run scorer for North West, as he has scored 233 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.60.

Duan Jansen is the leading wicket-taker for Titans, as he has secured 10 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 16.10.

Titans vs North West Chances of Winning

Titans are entering their last league stage game against North West with a higher chance of winning. They will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help the team to come out victorious. Their line-up has star performers such as Roelof van der Merwe, who scored 14 runs off 21 balls in the last game, and Duan Jansen, who holds 10 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 16.10. On the other hand, North West will also be keen to end their campaign on a winning note. Moreover, the team has been on a winning momentum lately, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Wihan Lubbe, who has scored 233 runs in 6 matches at an average of 46.60, and Caleb Seleka, who took 11 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 15.27.

Titans Chances of Winning: 51%

North West Chances of Winning: 49%

Titans vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Titans have shown some brilliant performances in this tournament, as they near the end of the league stages. In the next game against North West, they will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to grab another win. Their batting line-up has players such as Lesego Senokwane, who scored 21 runs off 41 balls, and Rivaldo Moonsamy, who scored 21 runs off 33 balls in the last game. Dayyaan Galiem has been a key asset with the ball, taking 9 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 20.67.

On the other hand, North West did not have a good start to the campaign. But they now have an opportunity to end it on a positive note, since they are heading to the next game against the Titans with a winning momentum. Their batting line-up has players such as Janneman Malan, who scored 26 runs off 42 balls, and Dominic Hendricks, who scored 47 runs off 62 balls in the last game. Onke Nayaku has been a key bowler for the team with 14 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 13.86.

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Titans vs North West Match Toss Prediction

The match between Titans and North West will be played at the SuperSport Park, which means Titans will take the home ground advantage. This venue is known to favour the chasing teams, as 35 out of 66 ODIs have been won by the team bowling first, and 27 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 248, and it drops to 209 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss at this venue would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Titans and North West could be affected due to the weather conditions. There are approximately 60% chances of precipitation, which could either shorten the game or make it end in a no result.

Light Rain 83% Humidity 17° - 21° C 13 kmph

Light Rain 83% Humidity 17° - 21° C 13 kmph

Titans and North West Player List

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Team Form

Titans Team Form

Titans have done well in this season, as the team now aims to end the campaign with a winning momentum. In six games, they have managed to secure 3 wins and 2 losses, putting them among the top teams. Now, with the next game against North West, they also take the home ground advantage. They have players such as Keegan Petersen, who scored 155 runs in 6 matches at an average of 25.83, and Andile Phehlukwayo, who holds 178 wickets in 143 List A innings.

North West Team Form

North West has shown mixed performances in this campaign, which puts them among the lower half of the table. With just two wins and two losses in six games, they also aim for a win to end the campaign on a positive note. They have players such as Lesiba Ngoepe, who has scored 159 runs in 4 matches at an average of 39.75, and Carl Fryer, who held an economy of 10.50 in the last game.

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Titans vs North West Top Batters

Keegan Petersen is the highest run scorer for Titans in this tournament. He has been able to score 155 runs for the team in 6 matches at an average of 25.83.

Wihan Lubbe is now the top run scorer for North West in this tournament. He has been able to score 233 runs for the team in 6 matches at an average of 46.60, including a century in the last game.

Titans vs North West Top Bowlers

Duan Jansen still remains the highest wicket-taker for Titans in this tournament, with his skillful bowling. He has managed to take 10 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 16.10.

Onke Nayaku still remains the leading wicket-taker for North West in this campaign. He has managed to take an impressive total of 14 wickets for the team in 6 matches at an average of 13.86.