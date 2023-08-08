COL (Colombo Strikers) vs JAF (Jaffna Kings) Match Prediction JAF 54 % Chance of Winning COL 46 % Bet Now! Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings are in the middle of the table in the ongoing season of the Lanka Premier League and when they will take on each other in the 13th match of the tournament at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on August 8, 2023, (Tuesday), at 7:00 PM IST. While Colombo have two wins and as many losses in four matches so far, Jaffna, the defending champions, have two wins from five matches.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Jaffna Kings are the logical frontrunners for this game, albeit not with a significant lead. Reflecting the fierce competition in the LPL, Parimatch offers odds of 1.83 for Jaffna, in comparison to 1.96 for the Colombo Strikers. This grants a favorable opportunity to potentially profit from wagers on either side of the market.

CS’s chance of winning is 46%

JK’s chance of winning is 54%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Tips

There is no way Babar Azam is not scoring a fifty here. The kind of batter that Babar is, it is literally impossible for the batters to forge the narrative to match his charisma. Further, we have another swashbuckling Pakistani player in Shoaib Malik, whose relevance has never been more pronounced. If you discern the pattern, it will clearly emerge that the duo will have a ball out there, quite literally.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Match Toss Prediction

From January 2020, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has maintained an average first-innings score of 156, with a prevailing winning average of 176. Conversely, the stadium has witnessed an average second-innings score of 141, along with an average target of 146 for successful chases. Notably, teams have even accomplished a successful pursuit of a maximum target of 197 at this location, indicating a favorable batting environment rather than a challenging one. Temas batting first should decide to chase here.

Weather Report

Anticipating a substantial impact on the match proceedings, there is a noteworthy 56% likelihood of precipitation, setting the stage for rain to influence the game. But so far, rain hasn’t really caused a dampener in the evening, which would make the fans happy about the prospect of seeing a full match in Kandy.

Colombo Strikers Player List

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Chamika Karunarathne, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wahab Riaz, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Dhananjaya, Movin Subasingha, Lahiru Udara, Eshan Malinga, Shashika Dulshan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kavishka Anjula, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Imam Ul Haq, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Niroshan Dickwella Wicket-keeper Pathum Nissanka Batter Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Dhananjaya Lakshan Batter Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Ramesh Mendis All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler

Colombo Strikers Team Form

Colombo Strikers have two wins and two losses in the last four matches and that’s the most relevant statistics. The fact that Lanka Premier League adopted a new auction format in 2023, meant the entire structure got overturned and teams have found themselves in a situation where they had to rebuild their side. For a team like Colombo, who needed it more than ever, it was a god-send.

Jaffna Kings Player List

David Miller, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theesan Vithushan, Asanka Manoj, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Hardus Viljoen, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Zaman Khan, Ashan Randika, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne, Nandre Burger, Towhid Hridoy

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter David Miller Batter Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

In five matches so far, Jaffna Kings have three wins and that is in line with what they have always done. The most successful team in the Lanka Premier League history, Jaffna have carved a distinct niche for themselves purely by doing what they have always done - winning the crucial moments. If history is an indicator, we are in for a ride here.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Head-To-Head

In the Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Kings have competed in eight matches against Colombo Strikers, securing victory in five encounters while facing defeat in two, resulting in a win percentage of 62.5%. The dominant position sets it up in a perfect manner for Tuesday.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

CS to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

It might be left to interpretation but there is certain magic to the way Colombo Strikers have approached their powerplay batting this season. With Babar Azam steering the ship, they are the strongest batting side in the first six over, having an average of 41.34 with a run-rate of 8.9. That is a very good base to carry upon, for we know once Babar gets into the zone, there is not a lot of batters who could come close to his dynamic display.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Colombo’s best batter (Parimatch)

With a century against Galle Titans on Monday, Babar Azam showcased what he is capable of. He became only the second player after Chris Gayle to score 10 centuries in the shortest format of the game. With an average of 44.19 and a strike rate of 129.1, Babar has ensured things are very smooth for him in every direction. He has a balls per dismissal ratio of 34.2 with a balls per boundary ratio of 6.3. Then instead of fretting over, just go for it.

Towhid Hridoy to be JK’ best batter (Parimatch)

Towhid Hridoy has found a new lease to his career in the LPL 2023 and he is the best batter for Jaffna Kings in the ongoing edition as well. With 141 runs, he has an average of 35.25 while striking at 134.28. Hridoy is always known to be an excellent stroke-maker but the way he has proceeded makes things very interesting. Then don’t you worry, go for it straightaway.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Best Bowlers

Pathirana to be Colombo’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Matheesa Pathirana has impressively taken seven wickets across four games, emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. With a remarkable total of 36 wickets from just 27 matches, Pathirana has established himself as a reliable and steady presence in Sri Lanka's cricket scene. Undoubtedly, his consistent performance positions him as a key player for Colombo, making a strong impact on their matches.

Dunith Wellalage to be JK’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Dunith Wellalage has six wickets from five matches and has found himself at the top of the pile as far as the wicket-taking chart for Jaffna Kings are concerned. As a matter of fact, he is the second-highest wicket-taker for Jaffna, hence it is prudent that Wellalage should be considered a force of nature. His economy rate of 6.92 is further impressive, which adds an extra tinge of belief.