Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Pakistan head into the series with wind in their sails after sealing the T20I series against the Proteas in convincing fashion. After the Test series ended in a stalemate, the hosts were embarrassed in the first game at Rawalpindi before they completed a turnaround once the series moved to Lahore with back to back wins while chasing. However, their ODI form has been questionable to say the least as the Men in Green have lost back to back series in New Zealand and West Indies following the Champions Trophy.

While South Africa have not been at their best in the shortest format, they have done exceedingly well in the ODI format. After making it to the semi final of the Champions Trophy earlier this year, the Proteas have been able to earn series wins in Australia and New Zealand. Having played thrice against Pakistan at the Iqbal Stadium, South Africa have a losing record at the venue and as per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites to add to that tally.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 59%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 41%

Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

While he might not be in the best form right now, Mohammad Rizwan is still the second highest run scorer for Pakistan in ODIs this year. His 122*, earlier this year, helped Pakistan chase down a massive 353 in Karachi in the leadup to the Champions Trophy. We expect him to score over 29.5 in the first ODI in Faisalabad.

For the consistency that he has shown in this calendar year, Matthew Breetzke gets the nod from our side. He has been incredible in the year averaging an impressive 77.83 with a century and four fifties in a mere six games. The only blip he has had this year was against England in Southampton. His 83 in Karachi, whilst coming in a losing cause, sets the expectation for him to have a great series yet again. He is our pick to score over 25.5 runs in the first ODI.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

While there hasn’t been an ODI game played at the Iqbal Stadium since 2008, the stats are quite lopsided when it comes to team chasing. In the last five games played, four were won by teams batting second, with the last win for the team batting first coming over two decades ago. Expect the toss winner to choose the leather over the willow.

Weather Report

We can expect a hot day devoid of any rain in Faisalabad on Nov 4. With the maximum temperature expected to be around 33C and minimum of 18C, the players will be tested throughout the day.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah,

Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman Batter Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Salman Agha Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Shaheen Afridi © All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan head into the series on the back of a T20I series win but questionable form as far as the 50-over format is concerned. This would also be the first time that Shaheen Afridi would lead the side in the ODI format signalling a change of leadership for the Men in Green.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke (C), Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa would want to avenge the loss in the T20I series but with the tour of India on the horizon, they come in with a unit missing some players. However, their form on the ODI format has been exceptional this year, with back to back series wins against Australia and England, and they would want to keep that going with a subcontinental scalp as well.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa hold a significant edge over Pakistan when it comes to head to head between the two sides. However, that edge dissipates when it comes to playing in Pakistan where the two sides have an even eight wins apiece.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 34

South Africa: 52

No Results - 1

Pakistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to outscore Pakistan in 15 overs

South Africa have done exceedingly well in the ODI format in recent times and a lot of that has to do with the attacking mindset in the first 15 overs. The Proteas average 238 runs per innings in ODI cricket in 2025 which is modest considering the fact that the same number goes upto 295 while batting first. However, what remains consistent is their performance in the first 15 overs where they average a cool 77 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, have had their struggles at the top of the order when it comes to the scoring rate where they barely average 60 runs. Considering the same, it is a fairly straightforward punt to pick the visitors to outscore the hosts in that phase of the game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Muhammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’ top batter

For a guy who averages 40.49 in ODI cricket, Muhammad Rizwan is the main goto guy for the Men in Green. That number increases to 42.87 against South Africa while his career average at home is 45.11. So it is no brainer who to pick in this category.

Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’ top batter

He might be the best batter in the world right now as far as ODI cricket is concerned. He averages a cool 77.83 in six matches with a century and four fifties. In the two games he has played in Pakistan thus far, he has a 150, against New Zealand, and 83, against Pakistan, which makes him our go-to guy for this game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’ top bowler

While this could very easily be a toss up between Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, we have gone with the latter. Not only does he have 12 wickets in just seven ODI matches this year, a captaincy debut would mean he would have an extra skip in his step in Faisalabad.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Ngidi has been South Africa’s main pacer this year. With 16 wickets in just nine games, he will set the pace as far as the Proteas are concerned in this series. He would also want to leave his mark on subcontinental wickets as the Proteas get ready to take on India in the long format next.

Our Prediction

South Africa have been in incredible form in ODI cricket this year but with one eye on the Indian tour, the Proteas have decided to rest a few players. Despite that fact, the visitors have put out a pretty strong unit against a Pakistan side still finding their feet in the 50 over game. Even then, Pakistan have been favoured in the game and it would be wise to stick with the same considering the changes in the visiting side’s lineup.