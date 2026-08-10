Essex vs Yorkshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction
ESS
45%
Chance of Winning
YOR
55%
Parimatch
List a
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Yorkshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Essex, and lost the other two.
- Noah Thain, from Essex, has scored 552 runs in 7 innings at an average of 78.75.
- Benjamin Cliff, from Yorkshire, has taken 18 wickets in just 6 innings at an average of 14.16.
Essex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning
Yorkshire will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Essex in previous games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 344 runs in 7 innings at an average of 49.14, and Benjamin Cliff, who holds 18 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.16. On the other hand, Essex will be keen to end the group stages with a win. The team will be relying on its home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 552 runs in 7 innings at an average of 78.75, and Mackenzie Jones, who holds 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 27.76.
- Essex Chances of Winning: 45%
- Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 55%
Essex vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Essex has not been able to perform at its best in this tournament. After playing seven games this season, the team has managed to secure three wins and four losses, as it aims to end the group stages with a win. In the upcoming match against Yorkshire, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Tom Westley, who has scored 360 runs in 6 innings at an average of 60, and Matt Critchley, who has scored 285 runs in 7 innings at an average of 47.50. Charlie Bennett has been able to take 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 35.87.
On the other hand, Yorkshire has shown complete dominance in this tournament. The team has also played seven games so far, out of which they have managed to secure five wins and lost just two games. Eager to end the group stage at the top spot, the match against Essex brings an opportunity. Against them, Yorkshire holds a strong record lately which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as George Hill, who has scored 193 runs in 6 innings at an average of 64.33, and Sam Whiteman, who has scored 316 runs in 7 innings at an average of 63.20. Ben Coad has been able to take 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.77.
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Essex vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Essex and Yorkshire will be played at County Ground in Chelmsford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Essex. This venue has hosted a total of 13 ODIs, out of which 8 games have been won by the team batting first, and 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 226, but it falls to 157 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Essex and Yorkshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.
Essex and Yorkshire Player List
Playing
Team Form
Essex Team Form
Essex has not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Matt Critchley, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 37.50, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 227 runs in 7 innings at an average of 32.42.
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to end the group stages also with a win. They have players such as George Hill, who has taken 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.83, and James Wharton, who has scored 222 runs in 6 innings at an average of 44.40.
Essex vs Yorkshire
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County Ground, null
Essex
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Yorkshire
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Essex vs Yorkshire Top Batters
Noah Thain is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. He has been leading the run-scoring charts with 552 runs in 7 innings at an average of 78.75.
William Luxton is the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 344 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 49.14.
Essex vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers
Mackenzie Jones is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 27.76.
Benjamin Cliff is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in this season. He has been able to take 18 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 14.16.
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