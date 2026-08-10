Essex vs Yorkshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction ESS 45 % Chance of Winning YOR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group B of the England Domestic One-Day Cup will be intense, as Essex will be going against Yorkshire. This match will be played on 11 August at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Chelmsford. Essex is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Durham by 20 runs. On the other hand, Yorkshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Derbyshire by 5 wickets. It remains to be seen which team ends the group stages with a win.

Who will win? Essex Yorkshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Essex, and lost the other two.

Noah Thain, from Essex, has scored 552 runs in 7 innings at an average of 78.75.

Benjamin Cliff, from Yorkshire, has taken 18 wickets in just 6 innings at an average of 14.16.

Essex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Essex in previous games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 344 runs in 7 innings at an average of 49.14, and Benjamin Cliff, who holds 18 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.16. On the other hand, Essex will be keen to end the group stages with a win. The team will be relying on its home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 552 runs in 7 innings at an average of 78.75, and Mackenzie Jones, who holds 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 27.76.

Essex Chances of Winning: 45%

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 55%

Essex vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Essex has not been able to perform at its best in this tournament. After playing seven games this season, the team has managed to secure three wins and four losses, as it aims to end the group stages with a win. In the upcoming match against Yorkshire, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Tom Westley, who has scored 360 runs in 6 innings at an average of 60, and Matt Critchley, who has scored 285 runs in 7 innings at an average of 47.50. Charlie Bennett has been able to take 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 35.87.

On the other hand, Yorkshire has shown complete dominance in this tournament. The team has also played seven games so far, out of which they have managed to secure five wins and lost just two games. Eager to end the group stage at the top spot, the match against Essex brings an opportunity. Against them, Yorkshire holds a strong record lately which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as George Hill, who has scored 193 runs in 6 innings at an average of 64.33, and Sam Whiteman, who has scored 316 runs in 7 innings at an average of 63.20. Ben Coad has been able to take 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.77.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Essex and Yorkshire will be played at County Ground in Chelmsford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Essex. This venue has hosted a total of 13 ODIs, out of which 8 games have been won by the team batting first, and 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 226, but it falls to 157 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Essex and Yorkshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny 54% Humidity 15° - 24° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 54% Humidity 15° - 24° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Essex and Yorkshire Player List

Team Form

Essex Team Form

Essex has not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Matt Critchley, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 37.50, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 227 runs in 7 innings at an average of 32.42.

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to end the group stages also with a win. They have players such as George Hill, who has taken 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.83, and James Wharton, who has scored 222 runs in 6 innings at an average of 44.40.

Essex vs Yorkshire List a County Ground, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Essex vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Noah Thain is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. He has been leading the run-scoring charts with 552 runs in 7 innings at an average of 78.75.

William Luxton is the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 344 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 49.14.

Essex vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Mackenzie Jones is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 27.76.

Benjamin Cliff is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in this season. He has been able to take 18 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 14.16.