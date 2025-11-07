Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Uttar Pradesh struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoffs and so far this season they are yet to register a win after three matches. They have drawn all three games thus far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Baroda and the game was called off due to rain.

Nagaland have found it tough in the elite division after they dominated the plate division last season. So far this season Nagaland have two defeats in three games and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they lost against Jharkhand. As per our calculations, Uttar Pradesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

Uttar Pradesh’ chances of winning - 98%

Nagaland’ chances of winning - 02%

Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abhishek Goswami was sensational last season for Uttar Pradesh and he has carried his form in this tournament as he has scored 24 in both games which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Chetan Bist was solid last year and he got off to a great start this season as he scored a half century in the opening game. In the last match he scored 46 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in three of the last four matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Kanpur during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Uttar Pradesh News & Player List

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Abhishek Goswami,Madhav Kaushik,Aryan Juyal (wk),Karan Sharma (c),Priyam Garg,Rinku Singh,Shivam Sharma,Aaradhya Yadav,Vipraj Nigam,Shivam Mavi,Aaqib Khan, Siddarth Yadav,Prashant Veer,Vijay Kumar,Aaditya Sharma,Vaibhav Chaudhary,Kunal Tyagi

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Goswami Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Karan Sharma Batter Rinku Singh Batter Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Priyam Garg Batter Aaradhya Yadav All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Shivam Sharma Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh are winless after three games so far. They have drawn all three matches and are fifth on the table.

Nagaland News & Player List

Nagaland Player List

Ronit More,Dega Nischal,Chetan Bist (wk),Rongsen Jonathan (c),Imliwati Lemtur,Sedezhalie Rupero,Tahmeed Rahman,Yugandhar Singh,Dip Borah,Tohuka Zhimo,Saurav S Kumar, Vino Zhimomi,Hem Chetri,Nzanthung Mozhui

Predicted Playing XI

Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Rongsen Jonathan Batter Yugandhar Singh Batter Chetan Bist Wicket-keeper Tohuka Zhimo Batter Ronit More All-rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Saurav S Kumar Bowler Dip Borah Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland are winless after three matches which includes two defeats in three games and are seventh on the table.

Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland Head to Head

Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland have gone head to head once in this tournament and Uttar Pradesh won the game.

Head to Head

Uttar Pradesh: 01

Nagaland: 00

Draw/Tie: 00

Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland

Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland head into this game after both sides are winless so far this season and would be hoping to register their first win of the campaign. Nagaland got the promotion last season after they dominated the Plate Division but have struggled to find their footing this season as they have two defeats in three games. On the other hand Uttar Pradesh failed to make the playoffs last season and so far this season they have three draws in three games. On paper this is the easiest fixture for Uttar Pradesh this season and we expect them to dominate the game. Nagaland have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Uttar Pradesh will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland Top Batters

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’ top batter

Aryan Juyal has had a slow start thus far but we expect him to turn things around, Juyal was the stand out batter last season as he scored 714 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dega Nischal to be Nagaland’ top batter

Dega Nischal continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 41 runs in the first innings. With 268 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Nagaland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Shivam Sharma to be Uttar Pradesh’ top bowler

Shivam Sharma was sensational in the last outing as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saurav Kumar to be Nagaland’ top bowler

Saurav Kumar struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he was the leading wicket taker and has been good in the first two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.