Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19, 2nd unofficial T20I of the Women's Under-19 Tri-series Match Prediction SRI 45 % Chance of Winning ENG 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second unofficial T20I of the Women's Under-19 Tri-series in Australia is set to take place between Sri Lanka Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19. This match will take place on 12 April at 1:30 PM IST at the Bill Pippen Oval. Sri Lanka Women Under-19 finished in the Super 12 stages of the Women’s Under-19 World Cup. On the other hand, England Women Under-19 will look forward to getting a strong start to the series with this game.

Who will win? Sri Lanka England Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women Under-19 defeated England Women Under-19 in the unofficial ODI match of this series.

Prarthana Reddy, from England Women Under-19, has scored 159 runs in 8 innings at an average of 19.88.

Chamodi Praboda, from Sri Lanka Women Under-19, has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 6.33.

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Chances of Winning

England Women Under-19 have a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Sri Lanka Women Under-19. The team has shown better form lately which could help them to come out victorious. They have players like Trudy Johnson, who has recently been an important all-rounder for Durham Women, and Maria Andrews, who has taken nine wickets in her last five T20 matches. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be keen to turn the tables and grab a win in this game. They have players such as Sanjana Kavindi, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.25, and Chamodi Praboda, who took 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 6.33.

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 45%

England Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 55%

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sri Lanka Women will aim to receive a strong start in the T20I series, as the team went winless in the ODI series. However, their first game against England will surely bring out some challenges related to their form. It should also be noted that the team came out victorious in its previous clash against England but in a different format. They have batters such as Nethagi Isuranjali, who is yet to show her best in this series, and Vimoksha Balasuriya, who regained her form towards the end of the ODI series. Aseni Thalagune has been a key bowler for the team, with 6 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 10.

On the other hand, England Women Under-19 have shown some strong performances in the T20 format lately. With their recent records over Sri Lanka, the team will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to get off to a strong start in this series. They have hitters like Bryony Gillgrass, who has scored 55 runs in her previous five innings, and Sophie Beech, who has scored 33 runs in her last three innings. The team's wicket-taking player, Genevieve Jeer, has taken two wickets at an average of 16.50 in her last two games.

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Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Match Toss Prediction

The game between the England Women's and Sri Lanka Women's Under-19 teams will be hosted at the Bill Pippen Oval. It is anticipated that this venue, which has not ever hosted an international match, would act as a balanced surface that benefits both bowlers and hitters. Down the first few overs of the match, bowlers will have an advantage, but after the batters settle down, they will find it easy to score runs. Because of this, batting first is typically a better choice at this venue.

Weather Report

The match between Sri Lanka Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 58% Humidity 17° C - 27° C 8 kmph

Sunny 58% Humidity 17° C - 27° C 8 kmph

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 Player List

Playing SRI ENG First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Team Form

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 have shown a winning momentum in the T20 format lately. In its last five games, the team has managed to secure wins in three and lost just one. They have players such as Pramudi Methsara, who took 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 8.60, and Nethmi Upeksha.

England Women Under-19 Team Form

England Women Under-19 have maintained a winning momentum in the shortest format. With their next game coming against Sri Lanka, they will aim to continue the same. They have players like Clara Thaker, who has performed well in the ODI series, and Prarthana Reddy, who has amassed 159 runs in 8 innings at an average of 19.88.

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Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Top Batters

Sanjana Kavindi has been a key batter for Sri Lanka Women Under-19. In her last 4 innings, she has managed to score 93 runs at an average of 23.25.

For the England Women Under-19, Prarthana Reddy has consistently scored runs. In eight T20 innings, she scored 159 runs at an average of 19.88.

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Top Bowlers

Chamodi Praboda has been a key asset to the Sri Lanka Women Under-19 bowling line-up. She has grabbed 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 6.33.

In the upcoming match, Genevieve Jeer will be a potential choice for England Women Under19 to take wickets. In her last two innings, she has taken two wickets at an average of 16.50.