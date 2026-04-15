Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19, Women's Under-19 Tri-series Match Prediction AUS 57 % Chance of Winning ENG 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Women's Under-19 Tri-series gets more exciting for the fans as the 4th match will be between Australia Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19. This match will be played on 15 April at 1:30 PM IST at the Bill Pippen Oval. Australia Women Under-19 are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Sri Lanka Women Under-19 by 4 wickets. On the other hand, England Women Under-19 are also heading to this game after losing their previous one to Sri Lanka Women Under-19 by 8 runs.

Who will win? Australia England Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women Under-19 defeated England Women Under-19 in their last head-to-head match.

Emily Powell, from Australia Women Under-19, has scored 46 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 104.55.

Venus Weerapulli, from England Women Under-19, took 3 wickets for the team in one inning at an average of 9.50.

Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Chances of Winning

Australia Women Under-19 have a higher chance of winning in the next game. The team has been strong against England in the recent games, as they also take the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Emily Powell, who has scored 46 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 104.55, and Ira Aery, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.50. On the other hand, England Women Under-19 will be eager to turn the tables and secure their first win of the series. They have players such as Genevieve Jeer, who scored 23 runs off 24 balls, and Venus Weerapulli, who took 2 wickets at an average of 9.50 in the last game.

Australia Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 57%

England Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 43%

Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Australia Women Under-19 started the series well, but the team didn't manage to continue the momentum. But the next game against England Women Under-19 comes as the perfect opportunity for the team to regain its momentum. The team has been strong against England in the recent games, and also takes home ground advantage. They have players such as Ayla Johnson, who scored 18 runs off 29 balls, and Alyssa Dermody, who scored 13 runs off 12 balls in the last game. Filippa Suesee was a key player with the ball, as she took 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 6.

On the other hand, England Women Under-19 had a start to forget in this series. The team lost both of its initial games, as they will now eye a win against Australia in the upcoming match. But it will be a bit challenging, noting the team's record against them in the recent games. They have batters such as Bea Willis, who scored 21 runs off 15 balls, and Prarthana Reddy, who scored 16 runs off 21 balls in the last game. With the ball, Malisha Tennakoon was able to take a wicket at an economy of 6.25.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Match Toss Prediction

The fourth T20I between Australia Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 will be played at the Bill Pippen Oval. This venue gives home-ground advantage to Australia, and it is also known for having a balanced contest. Batters will benefit if they settle, but pacers will be able to take the advantage with the new ball. Chasing gets a bit challenging here, due to which the toss-winning team is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Australia Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 5% chance of rain on the match day and the humidity levels are also expected to be moderate.

Sunny 56% Humidity 17° - 26° C 14 kmph

Sunny 56% Humidity 17° - 26° C 14 kmph

Australia Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 Player List

Playing AUS ENG First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Australia Women Under-19 Team Form

Australia Women Under-19 have shown mixed performances in this series. While the team started it with a win, they lost the previous match against Sri Lanka, which has affected their momentum. They have players such as Ava Drury, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.70, and Aurora Mavros, who scored 12 runs off 6 balls in the last game.

England Women Under-19 Team Form

England Women Under-19 have not been able to do well in this series. Having played two games already, the team has not managed to win even a single one as they prepare for the game against Australia. They have players such as Shristi Patil, who took a wicket at an economy of 5, and Clara Thaker, who scored 20 runs off 9 balls in the last game.

Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 T20i Bill Pippen Oval, null Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Top Batters

Emily Powell is leading the run scoring charts for the Australia Women Under-19. She has managed to score 46 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 104.55.

Genevieve Jeer is the top run scorer for England Women Under-19 in this series. She has scored 55 runs for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

Australia Women Under-19 vs England Women Under-19 Top Bowlers

Ira Aery has done well with the ball for the Australia Women Under-19. She has taken 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 6.50.

Venus Weerapulli was a key bowler for England Women Under-19 in the last game. She has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 9.50.