Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A, 1st unofficial Test Match Prediction SRI 55 % Chance of Winning NEW 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The New Zealand A tour of Sri Lanka will now be heading to the unofficial Test series. Both teams will clash with each other from 16 April at 10:00 AM IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka A are heading to this series after having their previous one against Australia A end up in a draw. On the other hand, New Zealand A are heading into this series after winning their previous one against South Africa A.

Who will win? Sri Lanka A New Zealand A Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand A and Sri Lanka A have defeated each other once in their last five head-to-head matches.

Dale Phillips, from New Zealand A, has scored 3091 runs in 93 innings at an average of 34.73.

Wanuja Sahan, from Sri Lanka A, has taken 241 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 22.65.

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka A will head into the first unofficial Test with a higher chance of winning. The team takes home ground advantage in the upcoming match, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Wanuja Sahan, who holds 241 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 22.65, and Kamil Mishara, who has scored 3347 runs in 80 innings at an average of 45.22. On the other hand, New Zealand A will be eager to start off the series with a win. The team has shown impressive form over their last few games which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Matt Boyle, who has scored 1347 runs in 41 innings at an average of 34.53, and Peter Younghusband, who holds 89 wickets in 63 innings at an average of 37.25.

Sri Lanka A Chances of Winning: 55%

New Zealand A Chances of Winning: 45%

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sri Lanka A have already dominated in the unofficial ODI series, as the team prepares for the Test matches. Taking the home ground advantage, the team will carry out its winning momentum which could help them to start off the Test series also with a win. They have batters such as Sahan Arachchige, who has scored 4087 runs in 124 innings at an average of 37.15, and Lasith Croospulle, who has scored 4594 runs in 119 innings at an average of 39.26. Vijaykanth Viyaskanth has done well with the ball, as he holds 58 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 23.12.

On the other hand, New Zealand A have not been able to do well in this series. The team will be eager to turn the tables in the upcoming match and start off the Test series with a win. They have batters such as Max Chu, who has scored 2491 runs in 78 innings at an average of 35.58, and Dale Phillips, who has scored 3091 runs in 93 innings at an average of 34.73. Tim Robinson will be a key bowler for the team, who holds 3 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 37.33.

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Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, giving home ground advantage to Sri Lanka A. This venue has not hosted any international Test match yet. But it is expected to favour the batters a lot in the initial days, while tending to favour the bowlers as the game progresses. The average score also decreases gradually, which makes batting on the last days challenging. It is likely that the team winning the toss in this game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A is likely to be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a high chance of rain on each of the match days, as the humidity levels are also expected to be moderate.

Scattered Thunderstorms 71-74% 26° - 31° C 14 kmph

Scattered Thunderstorms 71-74% 26° - 31° C 14 kmph

Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A Player List

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Team Form

Sri Lanka A Team Form

Sri Lanka A have shown mixed form over their last few Test matches. In its last five Tests, the team has won one and lost one, as all the remaining games ended in a draw. They have players such as Ravindu Fernando, who has scored 3308 runs in 91 innings at an average of 41.35, and Sonal Dinusha, who holds 128 wickets in 91 innings at an average of 26.34.

New Zealand A Team Form

New Zealand A have done well in the Test format lately. Over their last five unofficial Tests, the team has managed to win three and lose none, as the remaining two games ended in a draw. They have players such as Rohit Gulati, who holds 30 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 30.40, and Tim Pringle, who holds 47 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 33.44.

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Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Top Batters

Kamil Mishara has been a key batter for Sri Lanka A, as he continues to dominate in this series. He has scored 3347 runs in 80 innings at an average of 45.22.

Dale Phillips has been a key batter for New Zealand A in this format. He has managed to score 3091 runs in the first-class format at an average of 34.73 in 93 innings.

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Top Bowlers

Wanuja Sahan will be eager to carry on his momentum with the ball for Sri Lanka A. He has taken 241 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 22.65.

Peter Younghusband will be a key bowler for New Zealand A in the first unofficial Test. He has taken 89 wickets in 63 innings at an average of 37.25.