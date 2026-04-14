Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Match Prediction LSG 47 % Chance of Winning GT 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Another intense clash is ready for the fans to witness in the IPL, as Lucknow Super Giants prepare to face Gujarat Titans in the 19th match of the tournament. This match will take place on 12 April at 3:30 PM IST at the Ekana Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants are heading into this game after winning their previous one against the Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are heading into this game after winning their previous one against the Delhi Capitals by one run. It will be thrilling to watch two competitive teams go against each other.

Who will win? Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lucknow Super Giants have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against the Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill has scored 76 runs off 53 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him twice.

Rishabh Pant has scored 30 runs off 21 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him twice.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning

Gujarat Titans are entering the next game against Lucknow Super Giants with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 109 runs in 2 innings at an average of 54.50, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.66. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. The team takes home-ground advantage, and they have also been strong against Gujarat in recent games. They have players such as Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 70 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 162.79, and Prince Yadav, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.20.

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 47%

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 53%

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Odds 2026

Lucknow Super Giants have regained their winning momentum as they prepare for the clash against the Gujarat Titans. Taking the home ground advantage, the team will aim to get a turnaround in the next game and clinch another win. They have batters such as Rishabh Pant, who has scored 85 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.50, and Aiden Markram, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26. Mohammed Shami has been the star with the ball, taking 3 wickets in 3 innings at an economy of 5.33.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have finally regained their winning momentum in the IPL. With a win in three games, the team will be looking forward to the next game against Lucknow Super Giants as an opportunity to rank up in the standings. They have players such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 116 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.66, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 98 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.66. Rashid Khan has also taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Ekana Stadium, which offers home-ground advantage to LSG. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as 5 out of 9 T20Is played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 151, and falls to 126 in the second innings. Looking at the past records at this venue, it is likely that the toss-winning team would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 22% Humidity 21° - 35° C 18 kmph

Sunny 22% Humidity 21° - 35° C 18 kmph

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans Player List

Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have now started to dominate in the IPL 2026 season. With two wins in three games, they will aim to turn the tables against Gujarat and grab another win. They have players such as Avesh Khan, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.66, and Ayush Badoni, who has scored 66 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22.

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have finally regained their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League. The team now holds a win and two losses in the three games they have played this season. They have players such as Kagiso Rabada, who holds 3 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 36, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 77 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.66.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh will be a key batsman for Lucknow Super Giants in the next game. He has scored 396 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 39.60.

Shubman Gill continues to lead the Gujarat Titans' batting line-up from the front. He has managed to score 454 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 56.75.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Avesh Khan has been a vital asset to Lucknow's bowling line-up. He has grabbed 11 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.45.

On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna remains a key bowler for the Gujarat Titans in the tournament. He has taken 15 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.65.