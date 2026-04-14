Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Match Prediction
LSG
47%
Chance of Winning
GT
53%
Parimatch
T20
Ekana Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Lucknow Super Giants have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against the Gujarat Titans.
- Shubman Gill has scored 76 runs off 53 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him twice.
- Rishabh Pant has scored 30 runs off 21 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him twice.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning
Gujarat Titans are entering the next game against Lucknow Super Giants with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 109 runs in 2 innings at an average of 54.50, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.66. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. The team takes home-ground advantage, and they have also been strong against Gujarat in recent games. They have players such as Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 70 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 162.79, and Prince Yadav, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.20.
- Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 47%
- Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 53%
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Odds 2026
Lucknow Super Giants have regained their winning momentum as they prepare for the clash against the Gujarat Titans. Taking the home ground advantage, the team will aim to get a turnaround in the next game and clinch another win. They have batters such as Rishabh Pant, who has scored 85 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.50, and Aiden Markram, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26. Mohammed Shami has been the star with the ball, taking 3 wickets in 3 innings at an economy of 5.33.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have finally regained their winning momentum in the IPL. With a win in three games, the team will be looking forward to the next game against Lucknow Super Giants as an opportunity to rank up in the standings. They have players such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 116 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.66, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 98 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.66. Rashid Khan has also taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.
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Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Ekana Stadium, which offers home-ground advantage to LSG. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as 5 out of 9 T20Is played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 151, and falls to 126 in the second innings. Looking at the past records at this venue, it is likely that the toss-winning team would bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.
Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Gill Shubman
batsman
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Pant Rishabh
wicket keeper
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Badoni Ayush
batsman
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Samad Abdul
batsman
Tewatia Rahul
all rounder
Choudhary M
wicket keeper
Khan Rashid
bowler
Khan Avesh
bowler
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Shami Mohammed
bowler
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Singh Rathi Digvesh
no information yet
Sharma Ashok
bowler
Yadav Prince
no information yet
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Linde George
all rounder
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants have now started to dominate in the IPL 2026 season. With two wins in three games, they will aim to turn the tables against Gujarat and grab another win. They have players such as Avesh Khan, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.66, and Ayush Badoni, who has scored 66 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22.
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have finally regained their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League. The team now holds a win and two losses in the three games they have played this season. They have players such as Kagiso Rabada, who holds 3 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 36, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 77 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.66.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
T20
Ekana Stadium, null
Lucknow Super Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Titans
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters
Mitchell Marsh will be a key batsman for Lucknow Super Giants in the next game. He has scored 396 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 39.60.
Shubman Gill continues to lead the Gujarat Titans' batting line-up from the front. He has managed to score 454 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 56.75.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers
Avesh Khan has been a vital asset to Lucknow's bowling line-up. He has grabbed 11 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.45.
On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna remains a key bowler for the Gujarat Titans in the tournament. He has taken 15 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.65.
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