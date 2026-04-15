Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL Match Prediction
RCB
56%
Chance of Winning
LSG
44%
Parimatch
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Lucknow Super Giants have lost three of their last five head-to-head matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
- Virat Kohli has scored 107 runs off 77 balls against Mohammed Shami, as Shami has dismissed him five times.
- Rishabh Pant has scored 120 runs off 54 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him once.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against LSG in the recent games and they will also be taking home ground advantage in the next game. They have players such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 195 runs in 4 innings at an average of 65, and Jacob Duffy, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will aim to turn the tables and regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Aiden Markram, who has scored 108 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27, and Prince Yadav, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 22.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 56%
- Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 44%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction Betting Tips 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to dominate in the IPL, as the team has regained its winning momentum. With three wins in four games, they will look to the game against LSG as an opportunity to get their fourth win of the season. The team takes home ground advantage and has also been strong over them in the recent games. They have batters such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 179 runs in 4 innings at an average of 59.66, and Tim David, who has scored 133 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 221.66. Krunal Pandya has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.60.
On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have suffered yet another loss in this tournament. Even after a good time with two consecutive wins, the team was unable to continue the momentum in the game against the Gujarat Titans. This also makes their next game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru a bit challenging. They have batters such as Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 88 runs in 4 innings at an average of 22, and Rishabh Pant, who has scored 103 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34.33. Mohammed Shami has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an economy of 6.25.
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, giving RCB the home-ground advantage. This venue favours the chasing team, as 9 out of 18 T20Is played here have been won by them and 7 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 141, falling to 136 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Padikkal Devdutt
batsman
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Patidar Rajat
batsman
Pant Rishabh
wicket keeper
Sharma Jitesh
wicket keeper
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
David Tim
batsman
Badoni Ayush
batsman
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Samad Abdul
batsman
Pandya Krunal
all rounder
Choudhary M
wicket keeper
Kumar Bhuvneshwar
bowler
Shami Mohammed
bowler
Sharma Suyash
bowler
Khan Avesh
bowler
Salam Rasikh
bowler
Singh Rathi Digvesh
no information yet
Hazlewood Josh
bowler
Yadav Prince
no information yet
Kohli Virat
batsman
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Singh Himmat
batsman
Yadav Mangesh
all rounder
Linde George
all rounder
Chouhan Kanishk
no information yet
Siddharth Manimaran
bowler
Iyer Venkatesh
all rounder
Yadav Mayank
bowler
Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have regained their form in the tournament. With three wins and just one loss this season, the team has maintained its dominance as they aim for another win. They have players such as Suyash Sharma, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24, and Phil Salt, who has scored 132 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants have shown mixed form in this tournament. The team holds two wins and two losses, as the next game makes it more challenging for them to regain momentum. They have players such as Digvesh Rathi, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 31.50, and Ayush Badoni, who has scored 75 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.75.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lucknow Super Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters
Virat Kohli remains a key batter for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this season. He has managed to score 444 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 49.33.
Mitchell Marsh is yet to find his form, but he remains a key asset for Lucknow Super Giants. He has scored 403 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 40.30.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has brought a lot of experience to the RCB bowling line-up. He has taken 12 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.97.
Digvesh Rathi has proven to be a breakout star with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants. He has taken 8 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.16.
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