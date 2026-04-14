Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match Prediction CSK 54 % Chance of Winning KKR 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The IPL action returns to Chepauk yet again, as fans await the 22nd match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. This match will be played on 14 April at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings are heading into this game after winning their previous one against Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are heading into this game after losing their previous one against the Lucknow Super Giants by 3 wickets. With both teams standing at the bottom, it remains to be seen which one gets back up.

Who will win? Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chennai Super Kings have won three out of their last five games against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 27 runs off 20 balls against Vaibhav Arora, while Vaibhav is yet to take his wicket.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 25 runs off 21 balls against Khaleel Ahmed, while Khaleel has dismissed him once.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning

Chennai Super Kings have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team has been strong against KKR in the recent games, and they also take the home ground advantage. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 137 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45.66, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.62. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be giving its best in the next game to ensure that they grab their first win of the season. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 155 runs in 4 innings at an average of 51.66, and Vaibhav Arora, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.40.

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 54%

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 46%

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chennai Super Kings have finally found their rhythm in the IPL. The team started the tournament with three consecutive losses, but with the last win, their confidence levels have been boosted. Now in the match against KKR, they will be taking home ground advantage and have also been strong over them lately. They have batters such as Ayush Mhatre, who has scored 133 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.25, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 44.50. Jamie Overton has done well with the ball, taking 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.80.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team with no wins in this season. Having played four games, the team has lost three of them, with one being a washout. Still, they will be eager to turn the tables in the match against CSK and get a win. They have batters such as Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 124 runs in 4 matches at an average of 41.33, and Rinku Singh, who has scored 72 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36. Anukul Roy has managed to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosted by CSK, as it takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The venue is known to favour the batting first teams, as 10 out of 17 T20Is played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 170, falling to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, the pitch conditions suggest help for batters in the start, which suggests that the toss-winning team could bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders won't be affected due to the weather conditions. The wind speeds will be high, and humidity levels are also expected to be moderate in this game.

Sunny 58% 27° - 34° C 24 kmph

Sunny 58% 27° - 34° C 24 kmph

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have finally regained their winning momentum in the IPL. Starting the tournament with three consecutive losses, the team was able to win its last game. They have players such as Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 99 runs in 4 matches at an average of 33, and Noor Ahmad, who has taken a wicket in 4 innings at an economy of 11.30.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have still not been able to grab their first win of the season. Out of the four games they have played, the team has lost three of them, and one clash against PBKS ended in a washout. They have players such as Finn Allen, who has scored 80 runs in 4 matches at an average of 20, and Cameron Green, who holds a wicket in an inning at an economy of 14.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Ayush Mhatre has dominated with the bat for Chennai Super Kings lately. He has scored 341 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 34.10.

Ajinkya Rahane continues to be a key batter for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has scored just 293 runs for the team in their last 10 games at an average of 36.63.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Anshul Kamboj has turned out to be a breakout star for Chennai Super Kings. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to grab 14 wickets for the team at an economy of 9.30.

Vaibhav Arora has been a key wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament. He has grabbed 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 11.24.