Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction MI 55 % Chance of Winning PBKS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is all set to offer fans another intense clash, as Mumbai Indians will be going against the Punjab Kings. This match will be taking place on 16 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 18 runs. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. It will be intense to see whether MI regains its form or PBKS continues its undefeated run this season.

Who will win? Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab Kings have won three of their last five games against the Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma has scored 30 runs off 26 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has also dismissed him once.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 68 runs off 50 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult has dismissed him once.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team will be taking home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 137 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45.66, and Shardul Thakur, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.60. On the other hand, Punjab Kings shall not be underestimated, noting their recent form in this tournament. Moreover, the team has also done well against MI in their recent games. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 137 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.50, and Vijaykumar Vyshak, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 55%

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 45%

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Indians started the IPL 2026 well but the team lost its momentum since then. With four games played, the team has managed to win only one, which shows that their momentum has been affected. But the next game against PBKS could help them to regain form, as the Mumbai Indians have been strong against Punjab in the recent games and also take home ground advantage. They have batters such as Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 101 runs in 3 innings at an average of 50.50, and Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 133 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.75. Mitchell Santner has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32.50.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings have maintained their dominance even in the current season. Among all the teams, PBKS stands as the only team that has not suffered any loss in the tournament so far. But the next game against MI will be a challenge for them. They have batters such as Cooper Connolly, who has scored 119 runs in 3 innings at an average of 59.50, and Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 131 runs in 4 matches at an average of 43.66. Xavier Bartlett has taken 4 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 33.75.

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Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, which offers home-ground advantage to Mumbai Indians. This ground has favoured the teams batting first, as 11 out of the 21 T20Is played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 180, falling to 158 in the second innings. Looking at the past records, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. However, there is a 5% chance of rain on the match day, and the humidity levels are also expected to be high.

Sunny 63% 26° - 31° C 18 kmph

Sunny 63% 26° - 31° C 18 kmph

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have encountered a losing streak in this IPL. Even after starting the tournament with a win, the team lost all of its remaining three games, which has affected their momentum. They have players such as Hardik Pandya, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 47.50, and Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 106 runs in 4 innings at an average of 26.50.

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings stand as one of the most dominant teams in this tournament. Out of the four games they have played, the team has lost none and won three of them. They have players such as Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 3 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 27.33, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.33.

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Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav has been a key batsman for the Mumbai Indians in this tournament. He has managed to score 396 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 49.50.

Shreyas Iyer has led the batting line-up of Punjab Kings from the front. He has managed to score 336 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 56.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Trent Boult has dominated with the ball for the Mumbai Indians, being their best wicket-taker lately. He has grabbed 10 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.40.

Vijaykumar Vyshak has been a rising star for Punjab Kings in this tournament. He has taken 9 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 9.95.