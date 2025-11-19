FACTS

With 368 runs, Sediqullah Atal was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan A in the last campaign. With 162 runs, Babar Hayat was the leading run scorer for Hong Kong in the last campaign.

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

Afghanistan A head into this game after a humiliating defeat against Bangladesh A in the last outing. Afghanistan A batters failed to show up as they batted first and were bowled out for 78, they lost the game by eight wickets which makes this a must win game if they aspire to make the Semifinals this term.

Hong Kong struggled to make an impact in the last campaign and once again they have had an underwhelming campaign this term as they have two defeats in two games and are fourth on the table. In the last game they lost against Sri lanka A. As per our calculations, Afghanistan A are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan A’ chances of winning - 87%

Hong Kong’ chances of winning - 13%

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Prediction & Tips 2025

Darwish Rasooli struggled to make an impact in the last campaign but has done well so far this season. In the two games thus far Rasooli has scored 32 and 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Zeeshan Ali struggled to make an impact last term as he scored 34 runs in three games. His struggles have continued this season and in the last game he scored eight which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last six games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain 30C 29 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 30C 29 Km/hr

Afghanistan A and Hong Kong Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing AFG HKG First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Afghanistan A Team Form

Afghanistan A head into this game after a defeat against Bangladesh A and with one win and one loss, they are third on the table.

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong have struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they have two defeats in two games.

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan A’ top batter

Sediqullah Atal struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Afghanistan A as he scored a half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong’ top batter

Babar Hayat was exceptional in the opening as he scored a half century against Bangladesh A. He has been one of the most consistent players for Hong Kong which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Afghanistan A’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar has been sensational in the T20 format in the last 12 months and he showcased his class in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’ top bowler

Ehsan Khan has struggled for consistency thus far in this tournament but we expect him to bounce back and end the season on a high. He has been the standout bowler for his side in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.