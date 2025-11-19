Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Match Prediction
AFG
87%
Chance of Winning
HON
13%
T20i
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
FACTS
- With 368 runs, Sediqullah Atal was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan A in the last campaign.
- With 162 runs, Babar Hayat was the leading run scorer for Hong Kong in the last campaign.
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning
Afghanistan A head into this game after a humiliating defeat against Bangladesh A in the last outing. Afghanistan A batters failed to show up as they batted first and were bowled out for 78, they lost the game by eight wickets which makes this a must win game if they aspire to make the Semifinals this term.
Hong Kong struggled to make an impact in the last campaign and once again they have had an underwhelming campaign this term as they have two defeats in two games and are fourth on the table. In the last game they lost against Sri lanka A. As per our calculations, Afghanistan A are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Afghanistan A’ chances of winning - 87%
- Hong Kong’ chances of winning - 13%
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Prediction & Tips 2025
Darwish Rasooli struggled to make an impact in the last campaign but has done well so far this season. In the two games thus far Rasooli has scored 32 and 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Zeeshan Ali struggled to make an impact last term as he scored 34 runs in three games. His struggles have continued this season and in the last game he scored eight which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last six games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Afghanistan A and Hong Kong Player List
We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.
Team Form
Afghanistan A Team Form
Afghanistan A head into this game after a defeat against Bangladesh A and with one win and one loss, they are third on the table.
Hong Kong Team Form
Hong Kong have struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they have two defeats in two games.
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Top Batters
Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan A’ top batter
Sediqullah Atal struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Afghanistan A as he scored a half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong’ top batter
Babar Hayat was exceptional in the opening as he scored a half century against Bangladesh A. He has been one of the most consistent players for Hong Kong which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers
AM Ghazanfar to be Afghanistan A’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar has been sensational in the T20 format in the last 12 months and he showcased his class in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’ top bowler
Ehsan Khan has struggled for consistency thus far in this tournament but we expect him to bounce back and end the season on a high. He has been the standout bowler for his side in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan A
- Afghanistan A to win - 1.14
- Hong Kong to win - 4.84
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