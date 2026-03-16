Facts: Kannan Vignesh is currently second on the wicket-takers chart in the Pondicherry Premier League with 16 wickets at an average of 18.31

Himanshu Sahani is fourth on the wicket-takers list with 14 scalps at an excellent average of 15.21

Vedant Bhardwaj has racked up 588 runs at a stellar average of 70.38 and a strike rate of 143.62 this season

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Chance of Winning

Villianur Mohit Kings haveemerged as one of the most balanced and well-rounded teams in the Pondicherry Premier League this season.They’ve consistently unearthed match-winners across departments, with their bowling unit, led by Himanshu Sahani, stepping up under pressure to deliver in crunch moments - keeping them firmly in the hunt heading into the first qualifier.

Genid Yanam Royals, however, are no pushovers. While there’s an undeniable reliance on Vedant Bhardwaj with the bat, contributions fromParameshwaran Sivaraman and Aditya Garhwal have provided crucial depth to their lineup. On the bowling front, Vignesh Kannan has been in sublime form, and the Royals will be banking on him to continue leading the charge as the tournament enters its business end.

VMK’s chance of winning is 51%

GYR’s chance of winning is 49%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Tips

Keep an eye on Bhanu Anand in the upcoming clash. The Villianur Mohit Kings’ wicketkeeper has been in fine touch with the bat and could prove to be a high-value pick. Of course, no fantasy lineup or bet is complete without Vedant Bhardwaj. Looking to boost your returns?Back Himanshu Sahani - he’s been quietly effective and could deliver big when it matters most.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has hosted 60 Pondicherry Premier League matches in recent years, with chasing sides holding a narrow advantage - 30 wins compared to 29 for teams batting first.The average first-innings score sits at 166/7, but sides generally aim for around 183/6to have a strong chance of defending their total.

Weather Report

Rain has been a constant presence in Pondicherry over the past three days, and Thursday’s qualifier is likely to feel its effects as well. According to AccuWeather,there’s a 45% chance of precipitation during the match,which could lead to interruptions or a shortened contest.

Villianur Mohit Kings Player List

Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kale, Aman Khan (c), Akash Pougajendy, Puneet Datey, Prithvi Rajan Khanna, Samar Khan, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Sunil Kumar P, Raghav Goyal, Ramesh Kumar, Rahul J, Indrajeet Kumar, Himanshu Sahani, Keerthivasan V, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Damodaran Rohit, J Manikandan, Rajaram Sivaramakrishanan, Parth Sahani, Kiran Akash, Kishore R, Rajdeep Nayak, Mohit Satpal, Varun Palandulkar, Harsh Vaishnav, Sunendhar M

Predicted Playing XI

Bhanu Anand Wicket-keeper Mohit Kale Batter Sivamurugan Murugaiyan Batter Aman Khan Batter Akash Pougajendy Batter Prithvi Rajan Khanna All-rounder Raghav Goyal All-rounder Sunil Kumar P Bowler Puneet Datey Bowler Samar Khan Bowler Himanshu Sahani Bowler

Villianur Mohit Kings Team Form

Villianur Mohit Kingsfinished at the top of the points table, having won six games in the league stages of the Pondicherry Premier League 2025.

Genid Yanam Royals Player List

Vedant Bhardwaj, Aditya Garhwal (c), Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Sanaboyina Tarun (wk), Premraj Rajavelu, Pranay Singh, R Pravin, Kannan Vignesh, Sandeep Paswan, Pradeep Jakhar, Parth Vaghani, Pankaj Yadav, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Divya Prakash Singh, U Karthiraja, Praveen Kumar S, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Nalla Ajay Kumar, Rohan Bhati, Vikram Kumar, Hariharan Subramanyan, Arivazhagan Hari Prasad, Aditya Pandey, Rohit Baliyan, Akash Kumar, Neel Chakravarty, Gaurav Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Vedant Bhardwaj Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Sanaboyina Tarun Wicket-Keeper Premraj Rajavelu Batter Pranay Singh Batter R Pravin All-rounder Kannan Vignesh All-rounder Pradeep Jakhar Bowler Parth Vaghani Bowler Praveen Kumar S Bowler

Genid Yanam Royals Team Form

Genid Yanam Royalssecured six wins and three losses in the league stages of Pondicherry Premier League, accumulating a total of 13 points at an NRR of +0.208. They finished in second position on the points table.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Head-To-Head

Villianur Mohit Kings and Genid Yanam Royals have faced each other four times in the Pondicherry Premier League,with the former winning two as compared to one win by the latter. One match ended without any result.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Betting Odds

Villianur Mohit Kings to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

One of the key reasons behind Villianur Mohit Kings' success this season has been their formidable top three - Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kale, and Sivamurugan Murugaiyan. Together, they’ve provided consistent starts,averaging 55.45 runs in the powerplay.Given this record, backing Villianur Mohit Kings, especially in the powerplay, looks like a smart bet.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals T20 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, null Villianur Mohit Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Yanam Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.92 Bet Now!

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Batters

Bhanu Anand to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ Best batter (Parimatch)

Villianur Mohit Kings’ wicketkeeper Bhanu Anand has consistently stepped up in crucial moments, and his performances are reflected in his place among the top run-scorers this season.Currently third on the list, he has amassed 418 runs at an impressive average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 137.50.So what are you waiting for?

Vedant Bhardwaj to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Vedant Bhardwaj, the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, has been in imperious form, making run-scoring look effortless. He has racked up 588 runs at a stellar average of 70.38 and a strike rate of 143.62.Remarkably, he has crossed the 50-run mark in all but two innings this season, a clear indication of the consistency and dominance he brings to the crease—and a sign of even bigger things to come.

Villianur Mohit Kings vs Genid Yanam Royals Best Bowlers

Himanshu Sahani to be Villianur Mohit Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Himanshu Sahani has been a standout performer with the ball in the ongoing Pondicherry Premier League, currently sitting fourth on the wicket-takers list with14 scalps at an excellent average of 15.21. A key asset in the Villianur Mohit Kings’ setup, Sahani, alongside Aman Khan, can shift momentum and turn games on their head when it matters most.

Kannan Vignesh to be Genid Yanam Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Kannan Vignesh has stormed into the spotlight this season, currently sitting second on the wicket-takers chart in the Pondicherry Premier League with16 wickets at an average of 18.31. His late surge to overtake the likes of Himanshu Sahani and Adil Ayub Tunda has been nothing short of remarkable. Arguably one of the biggest success stories in Puducherry cricket in recent years, Vignesh has become a must-pick for anyone eyeing a smart bet. Ignoring him comes at your own risk.