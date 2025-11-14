FACTS

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 2428 runs in the longest format of the game at an average of 51.65

Ravindra Jadeja is India’s biggest superstar at the moment, with a career Test tally of 338 wickets at an average of 25.21

India vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Notwithstanding the 3-0 drubbing to New Zealand last year at home conditions, India are virtually unbeatable at home. Even though the class of 2025 bears a very different look from 2024, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin gone, the current Indian side are as good as it can get and you can expect the same treatment to be meted out to South Africa in Kolkata.

On the other hand, South Africa are not to be taken lightly either. The top-order troika of Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, and Tony de Zorzi provides excellent support in spinning conditions, with the likes of Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada more than capable of spicing things up with the ball. So Shubman Gill’s India will take them lightly at their own peril.

India’s chances of winning - 85%

South Africa’s chances of winning - 15%

India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025

Shubman Gill is expected to deliver for India. Since the onset of the England series, the Indian skipper is on a roll at this moment and you can genuinely expect him to be the backbone of Indian batting. Ravindra Jadeja is a definitive star, who will be entrusted to do the donkey’s job time and again. Aiden Markram will play a role akin to Gill for South Africa, for the defending WTC champions are really reliant on him big-time.

India vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Eden Gardens last hosted a Test match back in 2019 - India’s first-ever D/N Test - but in the previous decade, it has been a highly successful batting venue. Indian batters averaged 41.55 between 2010 to 2019 with away batters averaging 25.10.

Weather Report

With a cold wave hitting the East Coast this week, the moisture content will be high at Eden Gardens. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts only a 12% chance of precipitation during the match, with the highest temperature hitting around 29 degrees.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

India vs South Africa Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

After drawing the Test series in England 2-2, India emerged victorious against the Windies 2-0 to ensure their completely dominating run is back again.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa are coming into the Test series with a 1-1 series draw against Pakistan in Pakistan. After losing the Lahore Test, South Africa beat Pakistan in the second Test in Rawalpindi thanks to Keshav Maharaj's masterclass.

India vs South Africa Head to Head

India and South Africa have played 44 matches against each other, with India winning 16 games as compared to 18 wins by South Africa.

Head to Head:

India: 16

South Africa: 18

Draw/Tie: 10

India vs South Africa Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’s top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal is easily the most exciting Test batter at the moment, having scored 2428 runs in the longest format of the game at an average of 51.65 with seven centuries and 12 fifties to back his name. After averaging 57.60 in 2023 and then 54.74 in 2024, Jaiswal is currently averaging 44.13 in 2025. He has already scored 662 runs in 2025 and would hope to reach 1000 runs in the upcoming series.

Aiden Markram to be South Africa’s top batter

3090 runs in Test cricket at an average of 35.93 with eight centuries and 13 fifties to his name, Markram is the fulcrum of South African batting. In 2025, Markram averages 37.71, which is why betting on him would be a good idea. The South African batter has a very average record against India, averaging sub-20, but you can expect him to change that in Kolkata.

India vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja to be India’s top bowler

Ravindra Jadeja is India’s biggest superstar at the moment, with a career Test tally of 338 wickets at an average of 25.21. Since 2023, he has taken 96 wickets in Test cricket, India’s highest in the format. That is some unbelievable consistency, and you can always count on him to deliver. So what are you waiting for?

Keshav Maharaj to be South Africa’s top bowler

Keshav Maharaj has taken 212 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 29.20, and in recent times, he has become a central figure of their success story. In 2025 alone, he has taken 19 wickets at an average of 24.42, so he’ll definitely do well in the next match as well.