Rajasthan vs Kerala Match Prediction

Rajasthan will take on Kerala in their second match of Elite Group C at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur from December 20. The match will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Rajasthan settled for a draw in their high-scoring first match of the season against Goa. In reply to Goa's 547/9d in the first innings, Rajasthan finished with 456 runs on the board. No team got the opportunity to bat in the second innings. Kerala registered a comprehensive 85-run win over Jharkhand.

In the previous season, Kerala won two of their three Elite Group A matches but failed to qualify for the knockout rounds. Rajasthan were placed in Elite Group E and they finished at the bottom of the 4-team group after losing two of their three matches.

Rajasthan vs Kerala Match Chance of Winning

Upbeat Kerala are the more well poised team to beat Rajasthan. In their first match Kerala showed a lot of character in both the departments of the game. Openers Rohan Prem and Rohan Kunnummal scored a fifty each in the first innings. Captain Sanju Samson also hit 72 before Akshay Chandran slammed 150 and forged a solid partnership with Sijomon Joseph who scored 83. The batting unit put their in command upfront and the bowlers also did not disappoint. Basil Thampi picked three wickets in the first innings, Jalaj Saxena picked five and four wickets in the first and second innings respectively, and off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran took a match-winning five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Rajasthan also posted 456 in reply to Goa's 547/9d but that could have not been possible without the contributions from the tail-enders (last four batters) who scored a total of 195 runs together. The bowling unit looked very inexperienced and Goa pounced on the opportunity to score heavily and save themselves from their third successive defeat.

With a more balanced side, Kerala should manage to grab a win in Jaipur.

Our Prediction

Kerala at the moment look more settled and ready as a team and Rajasthan are sure to face a tough time against them. The batting and the bowling unit stood the test against Jharkhand perfectly in an away game which they won by 85 runs. The lack of a quality spinner and experience in the pace unit can hurt Rajasthan big time against Kerala who have the likes of Samson and Sachin Baby in their ranks. The batting is also looking very much dependent on 23-year-old Mahipal Lomror who has played 36 first-class matches and scored 2128 runs at an average of 38.69. In simpler words, Rajasthan at the moment are lacking the firepower to topple Kerala.

Kerala to win - 1.80 (Melbet)

Rajasthan to win - 1.90 (Melbet)

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Rajasthan vs Kerala Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Despite winning two of their three matches last season, Kerala failed to qualify for the quarter-finals in the previous season. They defeated Meghalaya by an innings and 166 runs. In the second match Gujarat were at the receiving end as Kerala won by eight wickets. Their last Elite Group A match against Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw.

Rajasthan finished at the bottom of the Elite Group E. They opened their season with a 158-run win over Andhra. However, the side ended up losing their next two matches against Uttarakhand and Services.

Rajasthan and Kerala are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Services, Puducherry, Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Having already won their first match, Kerala have momentum on their side and have a great chance to qualify for the knockouts at least. The road ahead for Rajasthan looks difficult at the moment.

Rajasthan vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction

In the last Ranji Trophy match played at the venue, Bengal elected to field first and won the match by 2 wickets against Rajasthan. In a match earlier, Gujarat elected to bat first against Rajasthan and the match ended in a draw. In the third-last Ranji Trophy match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Andhra defeated Rajasthan by six wickets after electing to field first. All these matches were played between January 3 to January 7 in 2020. Considering the aforementioned results, the team winning the toss on Tuesday, would most probably look to field first.

Weather Report

Clear sky is the forecast in Jaipur from December 20 to 23. The temperature will hover around 23 to 26 degree celsius. The humidity on all the four days will be close to 50 percent.

Rajasthan Player List

Rajasthan Squad:

Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror (vc), Arafat Khan, Aniket Choudhary, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Karan Lamba, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi (wk), Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Zubair Ali

Rajasthan Predicted XI

Yash Kothari Batsman Abhijeet Tomar Batsman Mahipal Lomror Batsman Salman Khan Batsman Ashok Menaria (c) All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Batsman and wicket-keeper Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Shubham Sharma Bowler Manav Suthar Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan settled for a draw in their high-scoring first match of the season against Goa. In reply to Goa's 547/9d in the first innings, Rajasthan finished with 456 runs on the board. Pacer Arafat Khan, who has played only two matches till date was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 105 runs in 36 overs. Openers Yash Kothari scored 96 runs, Mahipal Lomror 63 and Arafat Khan 80 not out in the only batting innings of Rajasthan.

Kerala Player List

Kerala squad:

Sanju Samson (c), Nedumankuzhy Basil, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, MD Nidheesh, Rohan Prem, Ponnan Rahul, Shoun Roger, Suresh Sachin (wk), Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin Baby

Kerala Predicted XI

Sanju Samson (c) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Rohan Kunnummal Batsman Rohan Prem Batsman Sachin Baby Batsman Shoun Roger Batsman Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Sijomon Joseph Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Vaisakh Chandran Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala have gained a massive boost to their campaign after beating a strong Jharkhand side by 85 runs. After opting to bat first, Kerala piled up 475 runs in the first innings. Openers Rohan Prem and Rohan Kunnummal scored a fifty each in the first innings. Captain Sanju Samson also hit 72 before Akshay Chandran slammed 150 and forged a solid partnership with Sijomon Joseph who scored 83. Later pacer Basil Thampi picked three wickets and Jalaj Saxena registered a five-wicket haul to hand Kerala a 135-run lead. Rohan again hit a fifty in the second innings but rest of the batters failed to get going as veteran spinner Shahbaz Nadeem weaved magic. Regardless, scored 187/7 and then declared the second innings, asking Jharkhand to chase 323. Saxen picked another four wickets and was well accompanied by off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran who picked five wickets to bowl out Jharkhand for 237.

Rajasthan vs Kerala Betting Odds

Kerala to win

Kerala at the moment look more settled and ready as a team and Rajasthan are sure to face a tough time against them. The batting and the bowling unit stood the test against Jharkhand perfectly in an away game which they won by 85 runs. The lack of a quality spinner and experience in the pace unit can hurt Rajasthan big time against Kerala who have the likes of Samson and Sachin Baby in their ranks. The batting is also looking very much dependent on 23-year-old Mahipal Lomror who has played 36 first-class matches and scored 2128 runs at an average of 38.69. In simpler words, Rajasthan at the moment are lacking the firepower to topple Kerala.

Rajasthan vs Kerala Top Team Batsmen

Mahipal Lomror to be Rajasthan’s top batsmen

Rajasthan batting sensation Mahipal Lomror scored 63 off 156 in the only innings he played against Goa in his first Ranji Trophy match of the ongoing season. At his home ground, the 23-year-old would aim to score handsomely against Kerala. Overall, he has scored 2128 runs in 36 matches at an average of 38.69.

Sanju Samson to be Kerala’s top batsman

Kerala captain Sanju Samson scored 72 off 108 in the first innings against Jharkhand. His power-packed innings included four boundaries and seven sixes. The India international scored 15 runs off nine balls in the second innings. The right-hand batter has taken an aggressive route to tackle the bowlers in the Ranji Trophy as well and a lot of fireworks can be expected from him in Jaipur as well. The 28-year-old has a lot of experience of playing in Jaipur because of long-term association with IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR). The same experience should help the RR captain to score big against Rajasthan. He has 56 first-class matches and scored 3249 runs at an average of 37.77.

Rajasthan vs Kerala Top Team Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan's top bowler

Rajasthan's most experienced pacer Aniket Choudhary picked two wickets for 97 runs in the match against Goa. The left-arm pacer would be expecting a better outing against Kerala. The 32-year-old has played 69 red-ball matches and picked 219 runs at an average of 25.23.

Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala's top bowler

Very experienced Jalaj Saxena has gained momentum early on in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season. He picked 5 wickets in the first innings and four in the second innings against Jharkhand. The veteran of 127 first-class matches has picked 369 wickets at an average of 26.60. He is again expected to emerge as a key bowler for his side.