Saurashtra vs Delhi Trophy Match Prediction

Saurashtra and Delhi will clash against each other for their fourth match in the Ranji Trophy campaign for the 2022-23 edition at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot. Saurashtra and Delhi are a part of Elite Group B.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Seven times champions, Delhi has had a disheartening start to the current edition of the Ranji Trophy. They are 7th in their group with one defeat and two draw matches.

Delhi played yet another draw in the tournament this time against Tamil Nadu. Delhi scored 303 runs and 262 runs in their respective innings against Tamil Nadu. Dhruv Shorey led the batting once again for Delhi with innings of 67 and 70 runs in the first and second innings respectively. V Rawal joined the party in the second innings with 90 runs.

Dhruv Shorey is the leading run scorer in the ongoing Ranji Trophy with 540 runs to his name at a massive average of 145. Delhi desperately needs other batsmen to chip in to support Dhruv.

Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Rana were the top bowlers for Delhi but their efforts could not help Delhi get the first-innings lead.

Their opponents Saurashtra on the other hand are coming from a historic win against Mumbai defeating them in their own backyard that too without Jaydev Unadkat and Pujara. They are now 3rd on the points table with 12 points.

Both the teams were pretty competitive throughout the game but Saurashtra managed to keep their cool to win eventually. Batting first, skipper Vasavada led the batting charts with 75 runs, and Saurashtra managed 289 runs and 220 runs in their respective innings.

While Saurashtra could not put a huge total on board, they put in a splendid effort to scalp 5 wickets for just 24 runs to restrict Mumbai to 230 runs in the first innings. They managed to bowl out Mumbai on 4th day while defending 280 runs, thus registering a historic win.

Here we are with our analysis of the upcoming Saurashtra vs Delhi Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match

Saurashtra vs Delhi Chance of Winning

Both Saurashtra and Delhi have been equally competitive in the head-to-head matches in the past. But given the historical performance of Saurashtra against Mumbai in the previous match, we are favouring the hosts to win the forthcoming match with a 70/30 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

Defeating Saurashtra at their home could be a daunting task for the 7 times champions given their recent performances. Saurashtra will be on cloud 9 after their victory over Mumbai and are well poised to win this fixture.

Our prediction - Saurashtra to win or draw

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Saurashtra vs Delhi Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Delhi has never looked like a settled unit so far this season. They have lost one and played two draws so far. Dhruv Shorey has been carrying his team single-handedly thus far which is not a good sign for Delhi.

Saurashtra on the other hand will be delighted after their win against Mumbai. Moreover, they will now be playing at home which adds to their advantage. They will hope to repeat the winning gameplay against Delhi as well

We are backing Saurashtra to outright win this match. If Saurashtra bats first, we expect the first-innings score to be over 350. If Delhi bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 280-320.

Final Prediction - Saurashtra to win this match.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

The wicket at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is usually flat giving an advantage to the batters. The ball is expected to come onto the bat nicely and the bowlers can trust the bounce to play through the line of the ball.

The team winning the toss should choose to bat first at this venue

Weather Report

The temperature at Saurashtra Cricket Association is expected to be around 27°C which is ideal for a game of cricket. The wind current will offer some assistance to the bowlers early on in the innings. There are no chances of rain hence we do not expect a loss of overs.

Saurashtra Player List

Saurashtra Squad - Arpit Vasavada ©, Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Prerak Mankad, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kevin Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Parthkumar Bhut, Yuvrajsinh Chudasama, Devang Karamta, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar and Aditya Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jay Chauhan, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya.

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI

As India has completed its Bangladesh tour, we expect Pujara and Unadkat to rejoin the team.

Player Name Role Jaydev Unadkat © Captain Harvik Desai Batsman Sheldon Jackson Batsman Dharmendra Jadeja Bowler Chirag Jani Bowler Prerak Mankad All-rounder Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Jay Gohil Batsman Devang Karamata Bowler Arpit Vasavada Batsman Samarth Vyas Batsman

Saurashtra Team Form

Jaydev Unadkat might take over the captaincy once again if he is available and we expect him to play this fixture. Saurashtra has been phenomenal this season and we are expecting them to put on another cracker of a performance on their home ground.

Aprit played exceptionally once again in the previous fixture. If Cheteshwar Pujara comes back to the team, he will play an important role too. The batting department looks well settled in Jackson and Vyas in form.

DA Jadeja was the star performer for Saurashtra in the previous match with both the ball and ball and he can turn around things for Saurashtra once again.

Delhi Player List

Delhi Squad - Himmat Singh (vice-captain), Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (W.K), Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisht, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pranshu Vijayan, Yash Dhull (captain)

Delhi Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Yash Dhull Captain Anuj Rawat Wicket Keeper Nitish Rana Batsman Lalit Yadav All-rounder Himmat Singh Batsman Jonty Sidhu Batsman Dhruv Shorey Batsman Ishant Sharma Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler Vikas Mishra Bowler Kuldip Yadav Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi team looks entirely dependent on Dhruv Shorey and Anuj Rawat which is not a good sign. They have not even managed to win in the first innings in any of the three matches so far. This can be their chance to redeem themselves as they have a decent record against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Saurashtra to win the game is 1.75, while for Delhi it's 1.95. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Saurashtra vs Delhi Top Team Batsman

It's a no-brainer to pick Dhruv Shorey as Delhi’s top batsman once again. He is a safe bet from this Delhi Team. Dhruv is the highest run scorer in this Ranji season with 580 runs to his name.

Arpit Vasavada was the highest run-scorer in the previous match and looks in sublime touch. He is our pick for Saurashtra’s top batsman

Saurashtra vs Delhi Top Team Bowlers

DA Jadeja can repeat his performance against Mumbai in the upcoming fixture to scalp the most wickets for his team.

Harshit Rana is our pick for the top bowler from the Delhi camp.