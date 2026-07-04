Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh Match Prediction

The Group A has become more exciting as the teams have been putting up a good show and hence all the fans will be looking to work well now. Moreover, the Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh is a contest that everyone was waiting for as both the teams have been playing well and have got some points in the points table.

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Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh seems to be a close contest because of the way both the teams have been playing and hence the fight will be top notch. Moreover, it looks like Himachal Pradesh has a good chance of winning this match as they have been playing really well in this tournament and hence will look to dominate their opponents on the field with their skills and management.

Our Prediction

With the way both the teams have been playing, it becomes difficult to say which team will come out as the winner. However, after identifying the way both the teams have been playing, it looks like Himachal Pradesh will be coming out on the top as their players have been in good form and are performing well.

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Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

The match of Group A has always been one of the best as the teams have been performing well throughout the tournament. Now, in the match between Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, it looks like Himachal Pradesh will be the winner of the match.

The team of Uttarakhand looks well prepared for every challenge as they have the players like Dikshanshu Negi and Mayank Mishra who have been the top performers for them and have been giving their best in all the matches.

On the other hand, the Himachal Pradesh team is also confident for the match as with the players like Akash Vasisht and Mayank Dagar, they can come up and hence can challenge any team that has been winning in the tournament.

Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

With the match scheduled at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, the match will be evenly poised for both the bowlers and the batters. However, the ground is big and hence singles and doubles will play a crucial role for the teams. Thus, batting first looks to be a great option and hence the team winning the toss should opt to bat first so that they can get a big total on the board.

Weather Report

The weather for most of the match looks to be windy and there are chances that rain might appear during the first two days. However, for the bowlers, it looks great as they will be getting the swing and will trouble the batters who will be looking to score big in this match.



Himachal Pradesh Players List

With the players of the Himachal Pradesh team doing well, the team will be looking to get some big performances in this match. Moreover, they will be hoping to get some good things for themselves and hence gain crucial points for their team.

Himachal Pradesh Test team for one-off Test:

Rishi Dhawan (C), Ankit Kalsi, Kanwar Abhinay, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Praveen Thakur, Raghav Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht

Himachal Pradesh predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ankit Kalsi Batsman Shubham Arora Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batsman Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Sidharth Sharma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

The last five matches of the Himachal Pradesh team have been amazing as they have lost just one match and have won two matches. Moreover, the two matches have been drawn and hence the team will be high on confidence. Now, they will be hoping to do something better and hence hope for a win.

Uttarakhand Player List

The Uttarakhand team seems to be in a better position as the players that are present in the team have done better and hence can be important if they want to win the match. For them, coming up against the Himachal Pradesh team won’t be easy.

Uttarakhand Test team for one-off Test:

Jiwanjot Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Deepak Dhapola, Priyanshu Khanduri, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Dishanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari

Uttarakhand predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyanshu Khanduri Batsman Himanshu Bisht Batsman Aditya Tare Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Jiwanjot Singh Batsman Dikshanshu Negi All-Rounder Avneesh Sudha All-Rounder Mayank Mishra All-Rounder Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

The team form of the Uttarakhand is the most important as they have won some close matches and have dominated the opponents. Furthermore, they have won three matches out of the last five. But the two losses have made the record a bit dull as compared to the other teams.

Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh Head to Head

The head-to-head matches haven’t been there between the two teams and hence this means that both the teams will be new to each other and will look to conquer each other. But, the match looks interesting and hence it will be a close contest for both teams out there.

Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

For this match, the betting odds have been taken care as both the teams have performed well in the tournament and hence it looks like a close call for the betters. Moreover, both teams have been keeping some good players on the field which makes taking out the betting odds even tougher.

Uttarakhand Betting Odds: 1.85

Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds: 1.55

Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh Top Team Batsmen

From the Uttarakhand camp, the batters have been performing well in each match and hence it’s again a close call. But Dikshanshu Negi is the player who has been performing well and hence he looks to be the top batter for the team in the upcoming match against the Himachal Pradesh team.

Top Batter Dikshanshu Negi@5.20 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Dikshanshu Negi@4.95 (Melbet)

On the other hand, in the Himachal Pradesh camp, the chances of having top batters look too good as Akash Vasisht has been consistently knocking the doors of the International team as his performance has been on the upscale because of the runs that he has scored in the difficult conditions for his team which makes him one of the best batters in this match.

Top Batter Akash Vasisht@3.65 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Akash Vasisht@3.90 (Melbet)

Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

The bowlers of the Uttarakhand camp have been breathing fire on the field as they are bowling with perfect lines which makes them one of the players to note. Mayank Mishra from the Uttarakhand camp looks to be an astonishing talent as he is the one who has given the batters a tough time on the field and again he looks to be a player who will take out the Himachal Pradesh batters on the pitch.

Top Bowler Mayank Mishra@4.90 (Parimatch)

Top Batter Mayank Mishra@5.20 (Melbet)

Considering the Himachal Pradesh camp, Mayank Dagar is the obvious choice as his bowling skills and the way he takes the game are amazing. Moreover, his way of taking on the batters makes the game interesting for everyone and hence he is the pick of the bowlers from the Himachal Pradesh camp and will definitely be the one bowler who will be tough for the Uttarakhand batters on the pitch.