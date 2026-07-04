Uttarakhand vs Odisha Match Prediction

Another big match of Group A that is going to become an exciting encounter for the fans as two big teams, Uttarakhand and Odisha will be up against each other for crucial points as they will be looking to get a place in the next stage of the 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy Season.

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Uttarakhand vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Both the teams in this competition have got a quality lineup and hence it looks to be an exciting battle for the players and the fans with both the teams making their case stronger. However, considering the form of the players, it can be seen that Uttarakhand has a better chance of winning this match against the Odisha team.

Our Prediction

After seeing all the things like the way players have played in the past and the way they have been playing now, we are predicting that Uttarakhand have an upper hand against the Odisha team and there is a high chance that they might come out as the winners and might gain the points that they have been looking for in the last few games.

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Uttarakhand vs Odisha Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Uttarakhand and Odisha is set to be a match that will see the players giving their best for their team to win. Thus, Uttarakhand have a bigger chance of winning the match against the Odisha team and to take the advantage of their players being in form.

From the Uttarakhand camp, Dikshanshu Negi and Mayank Mishra are the frontrunners for the best performances of the match as they have been giving their best in all the matches of Uttarakhand.

Considering the Odisha team, Shantanu Mishra and Suryakant Pradhan have been the players who have been carrying the team with their performances and hence will look to do it again this time.

Uttarakhand vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The match between Uttarakhand vs Odisha will be conducted at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun which is a batting paradise and hence the batters will be having a run feast. Thus, winning the toss and batting first should be the thing that a team needs to follow so as to make the runs at the starting and hence to take the lead in the match.

Weather Report

Generally the weather of Dehradun remains outcast and is helpful for the bowlers. However, currently the weather for the match looks fine and sunny which means that the batters are going to get a good pitch for batting and will make sure they end up making good runs for the team.

Uttarakhand Player List

As a team, Uttarakhand has some quality players and hence they will be looking to keep up the momentum with them. Furthermore, with the squad that they have, they will look to get up and hence win the matches that they have now.

Uttarakhand Test team for one-off Test:

Jiwanjot Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Deepak Dhapola, Priyanshu Khanduri, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Dishanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari

Uttarakhand predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Priyanshu Khanduri Batsman Himanshu Bisht Batsman Aditya Tare Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Jiwanjot Singh Batsman Dikshanshu Negi All-Rounder Avneesh Sudha All-Rounder Mayank Mishra All-Rounder Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

The form of Uttarakhand has been in up and down as they have been going through a hard phase because of the injuries and other things. However, currently that have been playing better and hence will look to give the opponent team a bit of headache and hence will hope to win the match.

Odisha Player List

The Odisha team has been generating a lot of talent and hence will hope to perform even more better for the fortune in the upcoming matches. Moreover, they have the team which can defeat any other team on a particular day of their best team.

Odisha Test team for one-off Test:

Subhranshu Senapati (c), Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Govind Poddar, Biplab Samantray, Abhishek Raut, Rakesh Patnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Subham Nayak, Rajesh Dhupar, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Tarini Sa, Kartik Biswal, Sourav Kanojia

Odisha Team predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Subhranshu Senapati Batsman Kartik Biswal Batsman Rajesh Dhuper Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Debabrata Pradhan All-Rounder Abhishek Raut All-Rounder Biplab Samantray All-Rounder Govinda Poddar All-Rounder Subham Nayak Bowler Basant Mohanty Bowler Saurabh Kanojia Bowler Suryakanat Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

The Odisha team has been performing well and hence have a real chance of becoming a team that can defeat Uttarakhand easily. Currently, they have been playing well and have won their last few matches and hence will look to continue this form for the rest of the matches.

Odisha vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

The last few matches between Odisha and Uttarakhand have been in the favour of Odisha because of the team that they are having. Moreover, Odisha has been performing really well after coming into this stage of the Ranji Trophy and hence will now look to defeat the Uttarakhand team again to get the points that they want.

Uttarakhand vs Odisha Betting Odds

The betting odds of the match have been calculated after listing all the things like the form from which the players are playing, the way pitch will behave and the past performance of the playera who have played against each other. All these factors will come up and will form the betting odds of the match between both the players.

Uttarakhand Betting Odds: 1.75

Odisha Betting Odds: 1.85

Uttarakhand vs Odisha Top Team Batsmen

Considering the Odisha Camp, they have some top-class players who have been playing well and hence a lot relies on them how they want to come up in this match. However, for them, the form of Dikshanshu Negi is a must as he has been the top scorer for them in the previous matches and hence his innings will be important if they are looking to succeed in the match.

From the Odisha team, the batting has been a major problem and hence they will have to sort it out if they are looking to defeat Uttarkhand. However, for this, they have to rely on their premiere batter Shantanu Mishra who has been performing well for the team and hence will have a great chance to come up through the ranks and hence to maintain consistency for his team to win the big tournament.

Uttarakhand vs Odisha Top Team Bowlers

The bowlers have been the core reason for the success of a particular team and hence this time, Uttarakhand will be hoping for a good show from their bowlers. Hence, their main bowler, Mayank Mishra will have a lot of hopes on his shoulders. Furthermore, his strength has been the skills that he has, and hence will look to back it so as to give the team a big win in the upcoming contest against the Odisha team.

Considering the Odisha team, the bowlers haven’t done much and hence this time they will be hoping that the bowlers come up with a proper plan. And for this, their main bowler Suryakant Pradhan will be taking responsibility as his bowling action and his cutters are way too good for any batter to pick it. Furthermore, the way he comes up to the game is incredible, and will hope to put up a good show for the team.