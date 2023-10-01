SAU (Saurashtra) vs RES (Rest of India) Match Prediction SAU 46 % Chance of Winning RES 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Champions Saurashtra will lock horns with the Rest of India line-up at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, from Oct 1 to Oct 5, 2023 in the one and only Irani Cup match that will resume the 2023-24 domestic season. Saurashtra were extremely comprehensive in their approach last season and they would want to proceed accordingly, whereas the Hanuma Vihari-led Rest of India line-up have enough stars in the side to give the hosts a proper run for money.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Chance of Winning

The rest of India are the favourites to win the Irani Cup encounter, with Melbet providing them odds of 1.8 against 1.98 odds that are being provided for the home side. That’s a fair representation of where both sides stand and how the defending champions need to raise their bar substantially higher to gain traction from the match.

ROI’s chance of winning is 54%

SAU’s chance of winning is 46%

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Saurashtra vs Rest of India Betting Tips

It will be a shame if Mayank Agarwal doesn’t go on to add a huge one here. There are not many in India whose batting against spin bowling has always been a function of “how much” and trust Agarwal to have a party in Rajkot. I’m optimistic that Jayadev Unadkat will also have a solid game for Saurashtra. Meanwhile, I am also banking on Sarfaraz Khan to do well, even though the Mumbaikar didn’t have the best time in the July Duleep Trophy.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Match Toss Prediction

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, is perhaps one of the most batting-friendly venues in the country, with an average runs per wicket of 34.2 since January 2010. With a balls per dismissal ratio of 66.1, the venue has stood testimony to many a batting dominance. Expect things to be on a similar line again as Saurashtra and the Rest of India lock horns. With that set, teams would want to avoid batting here in the fourth innings, hence batting first would be the convention.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction in Rajkot during the course of the match. That makes things a lot more calm for both sides. As we have seen in Rajkot during the match between India and Australia, it will be more driven toward moisture retaining throughout the game. The wind force is not going have that much of sway in the game as it is normally in the western part of the country.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Samarth Vyas, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Kushang Patel, Snell Patel, Devang Karamta

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai (wk) Wicket-keeper Jay Gohil All-rounder Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Arpit Vasavada All-rounder Chirag Jani Batter Dharmendrasinh Jadeja All-rounder Prerak Mankad All-rounder Chetan Sakariya Bowler Parth Bhut Bowler Jayadev Unadkat Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

The form of the Saurashtra couldn’t be questioned. The Champions of the 2022-23 season had a complete season to look back on, for they had also won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in a convincing fashion. The way Saurashtra have operated in the last few years, it would be a surprise if they don’t come out as the winner in the whole process, but then the Rest of India are too strong a side to be taken lightly.

Rest of India Player List

Hanuma Vihari (captain), KS Bharat, Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull, Shams Mulani, Sai Sudarshan, Sarfaraz Khan, Pulkit Narang, Saurabh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Vidwath Kaverappa, Akash Deep, Rohan Kunnummal, Dhruv Jurel.

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batter Yash Dhull Batter Hanuma Vihari Batter Sai Sudarshan Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter KS Bharat Wicket-keeper Saurabh Kumar Bowler Yash Dayal All-rounder Navdeep Saini Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler Shams Mulani Bowler

Rest of India Team Form

In the last Irani Cups, Rest of India has come out on top a staggering four times, and that’s some serious achievement. With the cream of the country’s best talents available under Hanuma Vihari, it will surely be a classic encounter.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Head-To-Head

This is the first time that Saurashtra are going to be participating in the final of the Irani Cup, and that way, it is going to be their first clash against the Rest of India.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Betting Odds

Saurashtra to score over 300 runs (Melbet)

Scoring runs at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot has always been a quintessential affair, with no amendments needed. The Saurashtra line-up have players who could push the bottoms of run-scoring. The likes of Jay Gohil and Arpit Vasavada have made a career out of bashing bowlers in Rajkot and trust them to help the Ranji champions to a huge score in the Irani Cup encounter, which will set the stone for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Best Batters

Vasavada to be Saurashtra’s best batter (Melbet)

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, Aprit Vasavada ended up as the second-highest run-scorer, scoring 907 runs at an incredible average of 75.58, including three centuries and three half-centuries. Such was his dominance that he faced as many as 1709 balls in the whole tournament, writing a separate chapter for himself in the domestic cauldron. Then what are you doubtful about? Just bet on Vasavada and sleep peacefully.

Mayank Agarwal to be Rest of India’s best batter (Melbet)

While Vasavada was the second-highest run-scorer, Mayank Agarwal had an even crazier season. With 990 runs from 13 innings, Agarwal was the highest run-scorer in the 2022-23 season of Ranji Trophy. He had an average of 82.50 with three centuries and six half-centuries, making it a superb season in its wake. He repeated the same performance in the Duleep Trophy as well, making sure the 2022-23 season was one of the best for its overall impetus.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Best Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s best bowler (Melbet)

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja had 43 wickets in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, which says something. He has been a forever-reliable comrade for Jaydev Unadkat, and with the wicket slightly favouring spinners, there is a great chance he will have his name etched in the stable. Just don’t move away from him, okay?

Mulani to be Rest of India’s best bowler (Melbet)

Shams Mulani had a great season with the ball in 2022-23 and was the second-highest wicket-taker in India after Jalaj Saxena. Even though he had to sit on the sidelines for the Duleep Trophy encounter, there’s a great chance that Mulani will be plotting his wickets with sheer disdain starting from October 6. Trust him to weave his magic.