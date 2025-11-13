FACTS

With 106 runs, Ntando Zuma is the leading run scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland this season. With 123 runs, Daniel Smith is the leading run scorer for Western Province in this campaign.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Chance of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s inconsistency continued in the last outing against North West. They conceded 173 runs and eventually struggled in the run chase as KwaZulu-Natal Inland lost the game by 25 runs. So far this season KwaZulu-Natal Inland have lost three of the four matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Western Province returned to winning games in the last game as they dominated against Titans. Western Province batted first and scored 225 runs and they won the game by 83 runs. With two wins in two losses they are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Western Province are favourites in the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ chances of winning - 40%

Western Province’ chances of winning - 60%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Prediction & Tips 2025

Kagiso Rapulana’s has had a dismal campaign thus far as he has scored 29 runs in four matches with an average of 7.25. In the last game he scored five runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sello Valentine Kitime had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again he has struggled to make an impact this term. He has scored 78 runs in four matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Pietermaritzburg during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Cloudy Light Rain 24C 18 Km/hr

Cloudy Light Rain 24C 18 Km/hr

KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Western Province Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing KWA WEP First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have three defeats in four games and are sixth on the table.

Western Province Team Form

Western Province have struggled for consistency but have managed two wins in four games and are fourth on the table.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Top Batters

Ntando Zuma to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top batter

Ntando Zuma was impressive in the last game against North West as he scored 42 runs and was the leading run scorer in the game. He remains the leading run scorer for his side this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Smith to be Western Province’ top batter

Daniel Smith was once again impressive in the last game as he scored 28 off 16 balls. With 123 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Wayne Parnell to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top bowler

Wayne Parnell did not bowl in the last game which was surprising as he has been the standout bowler for his side. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Breed to be Western Province’ top bowler

Josh Breed did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.