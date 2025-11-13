FACTS

India had a perfect record in the Asia Cup in the last campaign as they had three wins in three games. With 1617 runs, Alishan Sharafu is the second highest run scorer for UAE in T20 format.

India A vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Much like the last campaign, India A head into this tournament as the favourites to go all the way. They were sensational in the group stages in the last edition back in 2024 but struggled against Afghanistan A in the semifinals as they lost the game by 20 runs and would be hoping to go all the way this term.

United Arab Emirates struggled to make an impact in the last tournament as they suffered defeats against India A and Pakistan A and ended the campaign with one win and were knocked out in the group stages. As per our calculations, India A are favourites in the upcoming game.

India A’ chances of winning - 92%

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 08%

India A vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Tips 2025

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been sublime in limited over cricket as he has been the leading run scorer for India U19 and India A in this calendar year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mayank Kumar had a dismal campaign in the last Asia Cup as he scored 26 runs in three matches with an average of 8.66. He has been inconsistent this year which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

India A vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain 29C 10 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 29C 10 Km/hr

India A and United Arab Emirates Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing IND UAE First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

India A Team Form

India A were favourites in the last campaign but were knocked out in the Semifinals against Afghanistan. They won all three games in the group stages.

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates struggled in the group stages as they lost two of the three matches and were knocked out of the tournament.

India A vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Priyansh Arya to be India A’ top batter

Priyansh Arya made his debut in the IPL this year and he was incredible for PBKS as they made the finals. In the last four innings he has scored 40, 101, 24 and 20 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alishan Sharafu to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Alishan Sharafu has been one of the biggest talents for UAE as he is already well involved in the international setup and is the second highest run scorer for UAE which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India A vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Gurjapneet Singh to be India A’ top bowler

Gurjapneet Singh has been in excellent form prior to this series as he has been carrying Tamil Nadu single handedly in the Ranji Trophy. We believe he will have a positive impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Farooq to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Muhammad Farooq was sublime in the last campaign for United Arab Emirates as he ended the campaign with seven wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.