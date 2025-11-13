FACTS

With 136 runs, Lehan Botha is the leading run scorer for Boland this season. With 88 runs, Khaya Zondo is the leading run scorer for Dolphins this season.

Boland vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

Boland missed the playoffs last season but this season they have been the best team in the group stages thus far and another win in the upcoming game would confirm a playoff spot this season. So far this year they have a perfect record after four games and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Titans by seven wickets.

Much like their opponents, Dolphins have been phenomenal this season and have a perfect record after three matches. Dolphins are currently third on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Warriors and they won the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Boland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Boland’ chances of winning - 55%

Dolphins’ chances of winning - 45%

Boland vs Dolphins Prediction & Tips 2025

Clyde Fortuin has been sensational this season as he has been consistent and has scored 133 runs with an average of 33.25. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Kamo Phiri has been excellent thus far, he did not bat in the last game but in the first three games has made a big difference for Dolphins which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Paarl during the game with minimum impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Cloudy No Rain 33C 21 Km/hr

Cloudy No Rain 33C 21 Km/hr

Boland and Dolphins Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing BOL DOL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Boland Team Form

Boland have been sensational so far in this group stages as they have four wins in four games and are at the top of the table.

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they have three wins in three games thus far.

Boland vs Dolphins Top Batters

Lehan Botha to be Boland’ top batter

Lehan Botha has been sensational so far this season. In the last game he scored 42* and took his team over the line. He remains the leading run scorer for Boland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leus du Plooy to be Dolphins’ top batter

Leus du Plooy missed the opening game but has been sensational for Dolphins in the last couple of the games. He has scored 72 runs in two games and we expect him to make a similar impact in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Imran Manack to be Boland’ top bowler

Imran Manack continued his brilliant form in the last game as he ended up with bowling figures of 2/18 and remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anrich Nortje to be Dolphins’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With seven wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for Dolphins which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.