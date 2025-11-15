FACTS

With 147 runs, Sahan Arachchige was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka A in the last campaign. With 368 runs, Sediqullah Atal was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan A in the last campaign.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka A had a brilliant campaign last season as they won two of the three games in the group stages and made the Semifinals where they dominated against Pakistan A and made the finals. They lost the finals against Afghanistan A and would be hoping to avenge their loss in the opening game this season.

Afghanistan A had a dismal start in the last campaign as they lost against Hong Kong in the opening game but managed to turn things around and went all the way and won the Championship. They beat tournament favourites India A in the Semis. As per our calculations, Afghanistan A are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka A’ chances of winning - 41%

Afghanistan A’ chances of winning - 59%

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Prediction & Tips 2025

Nuwanidu Fernando had a solid campaign in the last Asia Cup as he ended up with 108 runs and was the second highest run scorer for Sri Lanka A which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Darwish Rasooli struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he ended up with 50 runs in five matches with an average of 10 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match.Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain 29C 10 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 29C 10 Km/hr

Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A Player List

Playing AFG SRI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Sri Lanka A Team Form

Sri Lanka A made the finals last season, they won two of the three games in the group stages and made the playoffs.

Afghanistan A Team Form

Afghanistan A lost the opening game against Hong Kong but managed to turn things around and won four games in a row and won the championship.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Top Batters

Sahan Arachchige to be Sri Lanka A’ top batter

Sahan Arachchige was sensational in the Finals against Afghanistan as he scored a half century. He scored 147 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan A’ top batter

Sediqullah Atal was the standout batter for Afghanistan in the last edition as he ended up with 368 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Top Bowlers

Dunith Wellalage to be Sri Lanka A’ top bowler

Dunith Wellalage heads into this campaign as one of the most experienced bowlers in the Sri Lanka lineup and we believe he will make a big impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

AM Ghazanfar to be Afghanistan A’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar has been sensational in the T20 format in the last 12 months and has made it in the first team. In the last campaign he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.