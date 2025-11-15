FACTS

With eight wickets, Ripon Mondol was the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh A in the last campaign. With 162 runs, Babar Hayat was the leading run scorer for Hong Kong in the last campaign.

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

Bangladesh A have once again ended up in an easier group where they have a realistic chance of qualification. They were in the same group in the last campaign and ended up with one win in three games and ended up third on the table. They would be hoping for a significant improvement this season.

Hong Kong head into this tournament as massive underdogs hence any point in the group stages would be seen as an upset and could have a significant impact on the table.Last term, they ended up fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Bangladesh A are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A’ chances of winning - 84%

Hong Kong’ chances of winning - 16%

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Prediction & Tips 2025

Ariful Islam hasn’t played much T20 cricket prior to this tournament and in First Class cricket he has been inconsistent throughout the season. We believe Islam will struggle in the upcoming game and will score low.

Zeeshan Ali has struggled for consistency this year. In the last Asia Cup he scored 34 runs in three matches with an average of 11.33. We believe Zeeshan will continue to struggle in this campaign and will score low in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain 29C 10 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 29C 10 Km/hr

Bangladesh A and Hong Kong Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing HKG BANG First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Bangladesh A Team Form

Bangladesh A missed the semifinals last season as they ended up with one win in three games.

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong beat Afghanistan A in the last campaign who went on and won the championship. They ended up fourth on the table.

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Akbar Ali to be Bangladesh A’ top batter

Akbar Ali did not have a great campaign in the last outing but has looked great prior to this tournament as he scored a brilliant half century against Hong Kong which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong’ top batter

Babar Hayat had a sensational campaign in the last Asia Cup as he was consistent and ended up with 163 runs, Hayat was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Ripon Mondol to be Bangladesh A’ top bowler

Ripon Mondol had a solid campaign in the last Asia Cup as he was the standout bowler for his side. With eight wickets, he was the leading wicket taker as well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’ top bowler

Ehsan Khan was outstanding in the last campaign as he was one of the most consistent bowlers for Hong Kong and he bagged five wickets in three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.