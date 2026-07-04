South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

South Africa Women and West Indies Women will battle it out against each other in the 2nd match of the Tri-Series on 21st January at Buffalo park, East London. South Africa Women will play their second match in the tri-series after getting defeated by India in the first. It will be an enthralling tri-series to watch which be held from 19 January to 02 February 2023. Both teams will be looking to account for their first win and gain momentum before the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Bet on T20

The last time West Indies Women played a T20i series was a 5-match series against England at home. In this series, West Indies was nothing but just puppet of England as England didn’t let them win a single game in the T20i series and whitewashed them by 5-0.

South Africa Women played their last t20 match against India in this Tri-series where they lost by 27 runs as they couldn’t chase the target of 148 runs.

South Africa W vs West Indies W Chance of Winning

West Indies performed terribly in the previous match against England on 23rd December 2022. It was the 5th and final match of the series and England had already won the series with 4 consecutive wins. Team England while bowling first bowled out West Indies Women at just 43 runs. Njenaba Joseph was the highest run-scorer in the first innings with just 11 runs. While on the other hand, England chased the target in just 5.3 overs by losing 2 wickets in the second innings. Karishma Ramharack and Hayley Matthews picked up 1 wicket each while defending.

On the other hand, South Africa Women played their previous match against India Women in the first match of the tri-series. While batting first India made 147 runs in 20 overs by losing 6 wickets. South Africa fell short of 27 runs in the last over and lost the first game of the tri-series against India.

Both the teams have some big names and experienced players who can perform well in the upcoming game, but we are backing South Africa Women with a 60/40 chance of winning the second match of the tri-series 2023.

Our Prediction

South Africa Women put up a tough fight in the previous match but this time West Indies Women will be working on their gameplay as they lost the previous series against England by 5-0 at home. West Indies will be playing their first of this tri-series and will aim to gain momentum early on in the series by defeating South Africa. Currently looking at the previous match and present scenario South Africa is on the better side. South Africa’s team looks well-balanced and we are favouring South Africa to win the 2nd match of the tri-series on the 21st of January.

Our Prediction - South Africa Women win

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South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are backing South Africa Women to win the match as the team looks solid with Laura Wolvaardt at the top, Sune Luus in the middle and Delmi Tucket as the finisher.

If South Africa Women bat first, we expect a score of 150 plus runs. If West Indies Women bat first, we can expect between (130 to 140) runs.

Laura Wolvaardt is the player to watch out for in South Africa. We can expect destructive innings from her bat. Hayley Matthew will be a threat to South African women.

We are backing South Africa Women to win the 2nd game of the tri-series.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

As seen in the previous match between Indian women and South African women, the pitch at Buffalo Park, East London is very balanced. It assists both batters as well as bowlers in the game. The average first-inning score here at this venue is 140 plus. We can expect a good game of cricket and a spellbinding event with South Africa having the home advantage.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Buffalo park, East London to be around 24°C during the match day with 63% humidity. The 18 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball in starting overs. There is no chance of rain during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into play on 19th January.

South Africa Women Players List

South Africa Women Squad - Chloe Tryon (VC), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Tebogo Macheke, Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klass, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus (C)

South Africa Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Sune Luus Captain Sinalo Jafta Wicket Keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batsman Anneke Bosch All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Chloe Tyron All-rounder Lara Goodall All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Annerie Dercksen Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

The South Africa Women had a hiccup in the first game against India but considering the home advantage they will surely bounce back against West Indies. Sune Luus and Laura Volvaardt are the batswomen to watch out for in the next game. The bowlers of South Africa Women look fierce with Nonkululeko Mlaba and Ayabonga Khaka in the team. Sune Lusus the Captain and leg spinner of the South African panel can cause trouble for the West Indies team.

West Indies Women Players List

West Indies Women Squad - Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews (c)

West Indies Womenpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Hayley Matthews Captain Rashada Williams Wicket Keeper Cherry Ann Fraser Batsman Britney Cooper Batsman Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Chedean Nation Batsman Chinelle Henry All-rounder Stafanie Taylor All-rounder Afy Fletcher All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Kaysia Schultz Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women lost their previous series against England and performed very ordinarily at home. But looking forward to this tri-series they might make a comeback and win the upcoming match with ease. Rashada Williams is the player to watch out for West Indies. Captain Hayley Matthews will lead the West Indies team in the forthcoming match.

West Indies Women knows how to bounce back and will show an all-around performance in the upcoming fixture and tri-series.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and West Indies Women have played 19 matches against each other of which West Indies has won 14 games and South Africa has 5 wins.

Matches between South Africa and West Indies Women - 19 Matches

Won by West Indies - 14 Matches

Won by South Africa - 5 Matches

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of South Africa Women to win the game is 1.86, while for West Indies Women it's 2.54. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Top Team Batsmen

Laura Wolvaardt can be the leading run-scorer for South Africa Women in the next outing against West Indies. She can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 40 runs in the forthcoming game.

Rashada Williams can be the leading run-scorer for West Indies.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Top Team Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail is our pick of the bowlers from South Africa Women. She will be the key bowler if South Africa Women expect to restrict West Indies Women under 150 runs.

Karishma Ramharack can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming game. Afy Fletcher is the bowler to watch out for in the upcoming match.