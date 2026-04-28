Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20 Series Bangladesh vs. New Zealand Match Prediction BAN 56 % Chance of Winning NZ 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The New Zealand tour of Bangladesh has kept the fans waiting for the second T20I. This match will be played on 29 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. Bangladesh was able to start the series with a 6-wicket win, as the team now aims to continue the same momentum in the upcoming match. On the other hand, New Zealand will aim to regain its winning momentum and level the series in the next game. Will it be Bangladesh getting the series win, or will it be New Zealand making a comeback to level the series?

Who will win? Bangladesh New Zealand Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bangladesh and New Zealand have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Katene Clarke has scored 14 runs off 8 balls against Shoriful Islam, while Shoriful is yet to take his wicket.

Towhid Hridoy has scored 19 runs off 18 balls against Ish Sodhi, while Sodhi is yet to take his wicket.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

Bangladesh will enter the second T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in this series, and they even take the home-ground advantage, which could help them with another win. They have players such as Towhid Hridoy, who has scored 51 runs off 27 balls, and Rishad Hossain, who took 2 wickets at an average of 16. On the other hand, New Zealand will remain eager to make a comeback in the next game and level the series. They have players such as Katene Clarke, who scored 51 runs off 37 balls, and Ish Sodhi, who took 2 wickets at an average of 20.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 56%

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 44%

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh has turned out to be a dominant force in this series. Starting the T20I series with a win, the team will now aim for another win to seal the series. Along with that, Bangladesh takes the home-ground advantage, which could help the team to come out victorious again. They have batters such as Litton Das, who scored 21 runs off 15 balls, and Parvez Hossain Emon, who scored 28 runs off 14 balls. Mahedi Hasan was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 7.75.

On the other hand, New Zealand has not been able to do well in this series, as the team aims to regain its winning momentum. However, with its squad being inexperienced, they will still be facing challenges in the next game. They have batters such as Dane Cleaver, who scored 51 runs off 28 balls, and Josh Clarkson, who scored 27 runs off 14 balls. Nathan Smith was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 11 in the last game.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand will also be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, which means Bangladesh takes the home-ground advantage. This ground has turned out to favour the chasing teams, as the only T20I played here has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 182, increasing to 183 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand has a high chance of being affected due to the weather conditions.

Bangladesh and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has managed to continue its winning momentum in this format. The team now holds three consecutive wins and two losses, as they eye the fourth win in the next game. They have players such as Shoriful Islam, who holds a wicket at an economy of 9, and Shamim Hossain, who scored 31 runs off 13 balls.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has still not been able to regain its winning momentum. With a loss in its previous match, the team now holds three consecutive losses and two wins in its last five games. They have players such as Josh Clarkson, who took a wicket at an economy of 9.33, and Nick Kelly, who scored 39 runs off 27 balls.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Tanzid Hasan has maintained his spot as the top run scorer for Bangladesh lately. Over his last 10 games in this format, he has managed to score 335 runs at an average of 37.22.

Dane Cleaver was able to dominate for New Zealand with the bat. He has managed to score 99 runs over his last 3 games at an average of 33.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain has been a key wicket-taker for Bangladesh in this format. Over his last 9 games in the shortest format of the game, he has grabbed 17 wickets at an economy of 8.77.

Josh Clarkson will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He holds 2 wickets in 2 matches at an economy of 8.40.