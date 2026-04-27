Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I The New Zealand tour of Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 56 % Chance of Winning NZ 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The New Zealand tour of Bangladesh will now head to its T20I series, after Bangladesh won the ODI series by 2-1. The first T20I of this series will be played on 27 April at 1:30 PM IST at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. Bangladesh are heading to this series after winning their previous series against Ireland by 2-1. On the other hand, New Zealand are heading to this series after losing their previous one to South Africa by 3-2.

Who will win? Bangladesh New Zealand Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand have won three of their last five games against Bangladesh in this format.

Tanzid Hasan, from Bangladesh, has scored 315 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 39.38.

Ben Sears, from New Zealand, has taken 8 wickets in his last 5 games at an economy of 6.44.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

Bangladesh will enter the first T20I against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown some strong performances over the Kiwis in the ODI series, which boosts their confidence levels for the next game. They have players such as Litton Das, who has scored 2655 runs in 118 innings at an average of 23.49, and Ripon Mondol, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15. On the other hand, New Zealand will remain eager to start off the series with a win. The Kiwis have shown a strong record over Bangladesh in the recent T20Is. They have players such as Tom Latham, who has scored 597 runs in 26 innings at an average of 33.55, and Matthew Fisher, who holds 27 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 37.11.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 56%

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 44%

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh has come out to be the strong team in this series. Having won the ODI series against New Zealand, the team will be preparing to start the T20I series with a win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which will play a crucial role in the upcoming match. They have batters such as Nurul Hasan, who has scored 570 runs in 50 innings at an average of 18.38, and Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 1120 runs in 45 innings at an average of 28. With the ball, the team could rely on Rishad Hossain, who holds 71 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 20.97.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be aiming to make a comeback in the next game. After showing average performances in the ODI series, the team brings in some more experienced players to the T20I side. They have batters such as Katene Clarke, who has scored 1496 runs in 54 T20 innings at an average of 29.33, and Tim Robinson, who has scored 642 runs in 26 innings at an average of 27.91. Ben Sears has done well with the ball, as he holds 31 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 22.09.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I of the series will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, where Bangladesh takes the home-ground advantage. It will be the first international T20I to be played at this venue, and it is expected to offer a balanced contest. Batters who are able to settle will be able to score well, as the spinners will find some grip as the game progresses. It is likely that the toss-winning team in the first T20I will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain. The wind speeds will also be high and the humidity levels could have an impact on the game.

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 26° - 32° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 26° - 32° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has regained its winning momentum in the T20I format ahead of this series. The team now holds two wins and three losses over their last five matches, as they aim for another win. They have players such as Towhid Hridoy, who has scored 1177 runs in 51 innings at an average of 27.37, and Shoriful Islam, who holds 63 wickets in 57 innings at an average of 24.88.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has not managed to perform well over their last few T20Is. The team holds three losses and two wins over their last five games, which makes things challenging for them in the next game. They have stars such as Ish Sodhi, who holds 162 wickets in 133 innings at an average of 23.06, and Nick Kelly, who has scored 57 runs in 5 innings at an average of 14.25.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20i Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Tanzid Hasan will yet again be a key batsman for Bangladesh in this series. He has managed to score 315 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 39.38.

On the other hand, Tom Latham will be leading the New Zealand batting line-up from the front. He has managed to score 81 runs for the team in his last 3 games at an average of 40.50.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain has been a crucial wicket-taker for Bangladesh even in this format. He has secured a whopping total of 17 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.37.

Ben Sears will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming series. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 6.44.