Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match Prediction RR 56 % Chance of Winning DC 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League will keep the fans excited, as the Rajasthan Royals will be going against the Delhi Capitals. This match will be played on 1 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 wickets.

Who will win? Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi Capitals have won three out of their last five head-to-head encounters against Rajasthan Royals.

KL Rahul has scored 90 runs off 61 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him once.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 17 runs off 16 balls against Mukesh Kumar, while Mukesh has dismissed him twice.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning

Rajasthan Royals will be entering the next game against Delhi Capitals with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 400 runs in 9 innings at an average of 44.44, and Jofra Archer, who holds 14 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 19.50. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will remain eager to turn the tables and end their losing streak. DC has also been strong against RR in the recent games. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 358 runs in 8 innings at an average of 51.14, and Kyle Jamieson, who holds a wicket in an inning at an economy of 14.

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 56%

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 44%

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan Royals have finally regained their winning momentum in the IPL. With 6 wins and 3 losses in 9 games, the team will be looking forward to the clash against Delhi as an opportunity to seal another win. Moreover, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 306 runs in 9 innings at an average of 43.71, and Donovan Ferreira, who has scored 182 runs in 6 innings at an average of 36.40. Nandre Burger holds 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 32.77.

On the other hand, the next game will bring down some challenges for Delhi Capitals. The team has not been able to do well lately, as they hold 3 wins and 5 losses in the 8 games they have played this season. Against RR, Delhi has shown a favourable record, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 201 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50.25, and David Miller, who has scored 123 runs in 7 innings at an average of 41. Axar Patel still holds 7 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.57.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, offering the home-ground advantage to Rajasthan Royals. Till now, one T20I has been played at this venue, which was also won by the chasing team. The first innings score stood at 164, while the score in the second innings went up to 166. Thus, the toss-winning team in the upcoming IPL match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals could be affected due to the weather conditions. While the skies are expected to be clear, there is a 40% chance of rain on the match day.

Sunny 23% Humidity 26° - 41° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 23% Humidity 26° - 41° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have managed to regain their winning momentum ahead of this game. Now the team is having two wins and three losses in their last five games, as they eye another win against the Delhi Capitals. They have star performers such as Yash Raj Punja, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22, and Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 248 runs in 9 innings at an average of 31.

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have not been able to do well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as the next game against RR poses more challenges for them. They will rely on players such as T Natarajan, who holds 4 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 65.75, and Nitish Rana, who has scored 169 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.16.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is still leading the run-scoring charts for the Rajasthan Royals. Over his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 457 runs at an average of 45.70.

KL Rahul has continued to show his class with the bat to Delhi Capitals. He has managed to score 404 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.89.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer has turned out to be a dominant bowler for the Rajasthan Royals this season. He holds an impressive total of 14 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.27.

Kuldeep Yadav still remains a key bowler for the Delhi Capitals. He has grabbed 10 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.58.