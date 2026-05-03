Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction GT 43 % Chance of Winning PBKS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 46th match of the Indian Premier League promises to be an intense one for the fans, as Gujarat Titans prepare to go against Punjab Kings. This match will be played on 3 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans will enter this game with hopes to secure another win at their home venue. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab Kings have won three out of their last five head-to-head games against Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill has scored 73 runs off 57 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him once.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 38 runs off 18 balls against Kagiso Rabada, while Rabada is yet to take his wicket.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings will be entering the next game against Gujarat Titans with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against GT over their recent games, which could help them to grab the win. They have players such as Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 346 runs in 7 innings at an average of 57.66, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 41.12. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be keen to turn the tables and grab a win. Afterall, GT will still be taking the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have players such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 322 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.25, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 22.41.

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 43%

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 57%

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat Titans have shown some mixed performances in the current season. As they prepare for the match against Punjab Kings, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get a turnaround. With PBKS heading to this game after a loss, the team will be eager to seize the moment. They have batters such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 270 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.57, and Shubman Gill, who has scored 330 runs in 7 innings with 3 fifties. Kagiso Rabada has done well with the ball, holding 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.61.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have still maintained their dominance in this season. With 6 wins in 8 games, the team will be looking forward to the match against Gujarat Titans as an opportunity to get another win. It should also be noted that PBKS has been strong against GT in recent games. They have batters such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 309 runs in 7 innings at an average of 61.80, and Marcus Stoinis, who has scored 110 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55. Yuzvendra Chahal also holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 34.42.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to GT. The pitch conditions favour the team batting first, as 12 out of 18 T20Is that have been played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 178, but it falls to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 30% 27° - 41° C 24 kmph

Sunny 30% 27° - 41° C 24 kmph

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have maintained a mixed form in the tournament lately. With the team being unable to secure wins consistently, they will face some challenges in the upcoming match against PBKS. They have players such as Rashid Khan, with 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 31.87, and Rahul Tewatia, who has scored 49 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 116.66.

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings just had their winning streak in this tournament come to an end. Now the team holds four losses and a win over its last five games, as the match against GT brings an opportunity to regain momentum. They have players such as Marco Jansen, who holds 5 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 51.20, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 283 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.42.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan has been a key batsman for the Gujarat Titans in the recent games. He has managed to score 443 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 44.30.

Shreyas Iyer is holding his place at the top of the table for the Punjab Kings. Over his last 10 games, he has managed to score 397 runs at an average of 66.17.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna continues to dominate in the IPL with the ball. He has secured an impressive total of 16 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.12.

Arshdeep Singh still remains a key bowler for the Punjab Kings in this tournament. He holds 11 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 10.87.