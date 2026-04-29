Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20 Series Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Women: Match Prediction BAN 46 % Chance of Winning SRI 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sri Lanka Women tour of Bangladesh is about to get intense, as both teams prepare for the second T20I. This match will be played on 30 April at 1:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Stadium. Bangladesh Women lost the first T20I by 25 runs, as the team now aims to win the second game and level the series. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women will aim to secure another win and take the series with them.

Who will win? Bangladesh Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head games against Bangladesh Women.

Chamari Athapaththu has scored 47 runs off 32 balls against Nahida Akter, while Nahida has dismissed her four times.

Sobhana Mostary has scored 25 runs off 30 balls against Kavisha Dilhari, while Kavisha is yet to take her wicket.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women will again be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown its dominance over Bangladesh Women in the recent games, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Harshitha Samarawickrama, who scored 61 runs off 35 balls, and Malki Madara, who took 2 wickets at an economy of 7.75. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. With the home-ground advantage, they will remain keen to level the series. They have players such as Shorna Akter, who scored 60 runs off 46 balls, and Sultana Khatun, who took 2 wickets at an average of 14.50.

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 46%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 54%

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh Women have not been able to start off the T20I series well. With the team losing the first game, they remain eager to regain their winning momentum in the next match to level the score. For this, Bangladesh Women will be taking the home-ground advantage yet again in the next game. They have batters such as Dilara Akter, who scored 23 runs off 16 balls, and Sobhana Mostary, who scored 16 runs off 26 balls. Nahida Akter was able to take a wicket at an economy of 6.50.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women stand at the frontfoot in this series. The team has already won a game, as they now look forward to the second game as an opportunity to grab another win. With its strong record over Bangladesh Women, it won't be challenging for them to win the second T20I. They have batters such as Hasini Perera, who scored 7 runs off 13 balls, and Chamari Athapaththu, who scored 32 runs off 30 balls. Mithali Ayodhya was able to take 2 wickets at an average of 17.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium, which means Bangladesh will again get the home-ground advantage. This ground is known to favour the teams batting first, as 36 out of 62 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 133, and it falls to just 108 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women could also be affected due to the weather conditions. Light rain along with high humidity levels are expected on the match day.

Light Rain 83% 21° - 26° C 10 kmph

Light Rain 83% 21° - 26° C 10 kmph

Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women were unfortunately not able to continue their winning momentum in this series. The team now holds four wins and just one loss in their last five games, as they prepare to regain momentum in the next one. They have star performers such as Marufa Akter, who holds a wicket at an economy of 9.25, and Juairiya Ferdous, who scored 16 runs off 12 balls.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have managed to continue their winning momentum even in this series. The team holds three wins and just one loss over their last five games, as they look to the next game as another opportunity to win. They have players such as Chamari Athapaththu, who took 2 wickets at an average of 9.50, and Imesha Dulani, who scored 55 runs off 40 balls.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Sobhana Mostary holds her place firmly as the top run scorer for Bangladesh Women. She has managed to score 278 runs in her last 9 innings at an average of 39.71.

Hasini Perera was also able to do well with the bat for Sri Lanka Women. She has now scored 244 runs for the team at an average of 34.86 in her last 9 innings.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Rabeya Khan has been a crucial asset to the bowling line-up of Bangladesh Women. She has managed to take 12 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.86.

Kavisha Dilhari still remains a key bowler for Sri Lanka Women in this series. Over her last 10 games, she has managed to take just 11 wickets at an economy of 6.34.