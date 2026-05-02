Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women The Third T20I The Sri Lanka Women tour of Bangladesh Match Prediction
BAN
44%
Chance of Winning
SRI
56%
Parimatch
T20i
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Sri Lanka Women have been on a winning streak over Bangladesh Women in the recent games.
- Chamari Athapaththu has scored 9 runs off 16 balls against Rabeya Khan, while Rabeya has dismissed her once.
- Dilara Akter has scored 16 runs off 9 balls against Mithali Ayodhya, while Mithali has dismissed her once.
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning
Sri Lanka Women have a higher chance of winning the third T20I of the series. The team has been strong against Bangladesh Women in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Harshitha Samarawickrama, who has scored 1677 runs in 74 innings at an average of 27.95, and Malki Madara, who holds 11 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 19.36. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will be keen to turn the tables and end the series with a win. It should be noted that the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could be helpful. They have players such as Shorna Akter, who has scored 456 runs in 38 innings at an average of 15.20, and Sultana Khatun, who holds 14 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 29.35.
- Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 44%
- Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 56%
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Bangladesh Women have not been able to perform well in the series against Sri Lanka Women. Despite being the hosts, they have struggled to grab wins, as the team now aims to end the series on a winning note. The team's batting line-up has players such as Sobhana Mostary, who has scored 864 runs in 49 innings at an average of 19.63, and Dilara Akter, who has scored 486 runs in 31 innings at an average of 15.67. Nahida Akter has done well with the ball, as she holds 116 wickets in 99 innings at an average of 16.97.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have come out as the reckoning force in the series against the Bangladesh Women. With its strong record over Bangladesh Women, the team will be looking forward to ending the series with yet another win. Their batting line-up has key players such as Chamari Athapaththu, who has scored 3669 runs in 152 innings at an average of 25.47, and Hasini Perera, who has scored 1027 runs in 85 innings at an average of 14.26. Mithali Ayodhya has been an important wicket-taker, with 2 wickets in an innings at an average of 17.
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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction
The third T20I of the Sri Lanka Women tour of Bangladesh will also be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to Bangladesh. This ground is known to favour the teams batting first, since they have managed to win 36 out of 62 T20Is that have been played here. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 133, but it comes down to 108 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The third T20I between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women also has a high chance of being affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 95% chance of rain, and the humidity levels will also remain high.
Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Dola Dilara Akter
wicket keeper
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Ferdous Juairiya
bowler
Perera Hasini
batsman
Sultana Joty Nigar
wicket keeper
Dulani Imesha
batsman
Mostari Sobhana
batsman
Madavi Harshitha
batsman
Akter Shorna
all rounder
Karunaratne Hansima
batsman
Moni Ritu
all rounder
Dilhari Kavisha
all rounder
Sultana Sharmin
batsman
de Silva Nilakshi
batsman
Akter Marufa
bowler
Sewwandi Rashmika
all rounder
Khatun Sultana
bowler
Kumari Sugandika
bowler
Trisha Fariha Islam
bowler
Ayodhya Mithali
no information yet
Maghla Shanjida Akther
bowler
Madushani Nimasha
bowler
Islam Sanjida
batsman
Team Form
Bangladesh Women Team Form
Bangladesh Women have not been able to do well in the T20I format lately. While the team was able to secure wins in the games before this series, they have struggled against Sri Lanka Women. They have players such as Marufa Akter, who holds 28 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 24.28, and Juairiya Ferdous, who has scored 139 runs in 8 innings at an average of 17.37.
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women continue to dominate in the shortest format of the game. Having won the majority of their recent matches, the team will now look to grab another win to seal the series. They have players such as Chamari Athapaththu, who holds 69 wickets in 96 innings at an average of 25.21, and Imesha Dulani, who has scored 203 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.83.
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women
T20i
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters
Sobhana Mostary will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in the third T20I. She has managed to score 864 runs in 49 innings at an average of 19.63.
Hasini Perera has maintained her spot as one of the crucial batters for Sri Lanka Women. She has scored 1027 runs in 85 innings at an average of 14.26.
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers
Rabeya Khan continues to impress with her bowling skills for Bangladesh Women. She has taken 47 wickets in 43 innings at an average of 17.55.
On the other hand, Kavisha Dilhari has been a key bowler for Sri Lanka Women. She has taken an impressive total of 64 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 21.92.
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