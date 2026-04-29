Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Match Prediction GT 41 % Chance of Winning RCB 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is set for another intense clash in the Rivalry week, as Gujarat Titans will be going against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This match will take place on 30 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are also heading to this game after winning their previous one against Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets.

Who will win? Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three of their last five matches against Gujarat Titans.

Virat Kohli has scored 69 runs off 41 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him three times.

Jos Buttler has scored 68 runs off 62 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him three times.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the upcoming match against the Gujarat Titans with a higher chance of winning. RCB has been strong against Gujarat in their recent matches, as the team aims to continue its winning streak. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 351 runs in 8 innings at an average of 58.50, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 16.85. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will aim to take revenge for their previous loss. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 330 runs in 7 innings at an average of 47.14, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 12 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 22.41.

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 41%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 59%

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat Titans have shown mixed performances in the current season. The team has secured 4 wins and 4 losses in the 8 games they have played, as the next game against RCB comes as a challenge for them. However, it should be noted that Gujarat Titans have the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have batters such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 322 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.25, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 270 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.57. With the ball, the team could rely on Kagiso Rabada, who holds 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.61.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru still stands as one of the most dominant teams of the season. With 6 wins in 8 games, the team will now look to the clash against GT as an opportunity to grab another win. Moreover, they came out victorious easily in the previous clash against GT this season. They have batters such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 242 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.33, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 238 runs in 7 innings at an average of 39.66. Josh Hazlewood has grabbed 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.25.

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Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, offering the home-ground advantage to GT. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as they have managed to win 12 out of 18 T20Is, with 6 games being won by the team chasing. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 178, falling to 151 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 31% 28° - 42° C 21 kmph

Sunny 31% 28° - 42° C 21 kmph

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have regained their winning momentum right ahead of this game. Now, they are heading to the clash against RCB with three wins and two losses in their last five games. For them, Washington Sundar has scored 157 runs in 8 innings at an average of 31.40, and Mohammed Siraj holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.75.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained a dominant form in the IPL. The team enters the clash against the Gujarat Titans with four wins and just one loss in its last five games. They have players such as Krunal Pandya, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 26.55, and Jacob Bethell, who has scored 34 runs off 21 balls in 2 innings.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bengaluru Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan is leading the charts with the bat for the Gujarat Titans. He has managed to score 443 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.30 and a strike rate of 161.67.

Virat Kohli still dominates the run-scoring charts for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Over his last 10 games, he has managed to score 406 runs at an average of 50.75.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna has been the star with the ball for the Gujarat Titans. He has secured a whopping total of 16 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.12.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the wicket-taking charts for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He holds 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.86.