Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Match Prediction
GT
41%
Chance of Winning
RCB
59%
Parimatch
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three of their last five matches against Gujarat Titans.
- Virat Kohli has scored 69 runs off 41 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him three times.
- Jos Buttler has scored 68 runs off 62 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him three times.
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the upcoming match against the Gujarat Titans with a higher chance of winning. RCB has been strong against Gujarat in their recent matches, as the team aims to continue its winning streak. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 351 runs in 8 innings at an average of 58.50, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 16.85. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will aim to take revenge for their previous loss. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 330 runs in 7 innings at an average of 47.14, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 12 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 22.41.
- Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 41%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 59%
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Gujarat Titans have shown mixed performances in the current season. The team has secured 4 wins and 4 losses in the 8 games they have played, as the next game against RCB comes as a challenge for them. However, it should be noted that Gujarat Titans have the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have batters such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 322 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.25, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 270 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.57. With the ball, the team could rely on Kagiso Rabada, who holds 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.61.
On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru still stands as one of the most dominant teams of the season. With 6 wins in 8 games, the team will now look to the clash against GT as an opportunity to grab another win. Moreover, they came out victorious easily in the previous clash against GT this season. They have batters such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 242 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.33, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 238 runs in 7 innings at an average of 39.66. Josh Hazlewood has grabbed 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.25.
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Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction
The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, offering the home-ground advantage to GT. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as they have managed to win 12 out of 18 T20Is, with 6 games being won by the team chasing. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 178, falling to 151 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gill Shubman
batsman
Kohli Virat
batsman
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Padikkal Devdutt
batsman
Holder Jason
all rounder
Patidar Rajat
batsman
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
Sharma Jitesh
wicket keeper
Sundar Washington
all rounder
David Tim
batsman
Khan Rashid
bowler
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Khan Mohd Arshad
bowler
Pandya Krunal
all rounder
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Kumar Bhuvneshwar
bowler
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Sharma Suyash
bowler
Suthar Manav
bowler
Hazlewood Josh
bowler
Tewatia Rahul
all rounder
Salam Rasikh
bowler
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Rawat Anuj
wicket keeper
Yadav Mangesh
all rounder
Sindhu Nishant
all rounder
Ostwal Vicky
bowler
Khejroliya Kulwant
bowler
Iyer Venkatesh
all rounder
Team Form
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have regained their winning momentum right ahead of this game. Now, they are heading to the clash against RCB with three wins and two losses in their last five games. For them, Washington Sundar has scored 157 runs in 8 innings at an average of 31.40, and Mohammed Siraj holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.75.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained a dominant form in the IPL. The team enters the clash against the Gujarat Titans with four wins and just one loss in its last five games. They have players such as Krunal Pandya, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 26.55, and Jacob Bethell, who has scored 34 runs off 21 balls in 2 innings.
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters
Sai Sudharsan is leading the charts with the bat for the Gujarat Titans. He has managed to score 443 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.30 and a strike rate of 161.67.
Virat Kohli still dominates the run-scoring charts for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Over his last 10 games, he has managed to score 406 runs at an average of 50.75.
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers
Prasidh Krishna has been the star with the ball for the Gujarat Titans. He has secured a whopping total of 16 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.12.
On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the wicket-taking charts for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He holds 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.86.
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