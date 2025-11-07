Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Andhra missed the playoffs last season but have made positive strides this season as they are unbeaten after three matches and are currently fourth on the table. They started the campaign with back to back draws against Uttar Pradesh and Baroda but in the last match they beat Odisha and registered their first win of the season.

Tamil Nadu were a playoff team last season but have struggled to reach the heights of last season as so far they are winless after three matches which includes a defeat against Jharkhand. In the last match they drew against Vidarbha. As per our calculations, Andhra are favourites in the upcoming game.

Andhra’ chances of winning - 58%

Tamil Nadu’ chances of winning - 42%

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Srikar Bharat was brilliant last season and has showcased his class so far in this campaign. In the last match against Odisha, he scored 93 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Andre Siddarth C has had a brilliant start to the campaign. So far this season he has scored 147 runs which includes two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in the last three games regardless, we believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Visakhapatnam during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Andhra News & Player List

Andhra Player List

Abhishek Reddy,Srikar Bharat (wk),Shaik Rasheed,Kirdant Karan Shinde,Ricky Bhui (c),KV Sasikanth,Ashwin Hebbar,Saurabh Kumar,Revanth Reddy,Cheepurapalli Stephen,Prithvi Raj Yarra,Satyanarayana Raju, Siraparapu Ashish,Kavuri Saiteja,Tripurana Vijay,Yara Sandeep

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Kirdant Karan Shinde Batter Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Revanth Reddy Batter Ashwin Hebbar All-rounder KV Sasikanth All-rounder Saurabh Kumar Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Tripurana Vijay Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra started the campaign with back to back draws but in the last match they beat Odisha and are fourth on the table.

Tamil Nadu News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Player List

N Jagadeesan (c) (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Indrajith, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Andre Siddarth C, RS Ambrish, DT Chandrasekar, Sandeep Warrier,Gurjapneet Singh, Hemchudesan J, Trilok Nag, Vimal Khumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy,P Vidyuth,CV Achyuth

Predicted Playing XI

Balasubramaniam Sachin Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Andre Siddarth C Batter Baba Indrajith Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper RS Ambrish Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Hemchudesan J All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh Bowler DT Chandrasekar Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu have struggled to compete this season as they are winless after three games. In the last match they drew against Vidarbha.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Head to Head

Tamil Nadu have dominated this fixture in the past against Andhra 20-2.

Head to Head

Andhra: 02

Tamil Nadu: 20

Draw/Tie: 16

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Andhra to have a better opening partnership than Tamil Nadu

Andhra and Tamil Nadu head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Last season Tamil Nadu were solid in the group stages as they made the playoffs but this season they have struggled to make an impact as they were winless after three games and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand Andhra registered their first win in the last outing as they beat Odisha by an innings and 50 runs. They are unbeaten after three games and would be hoping to carry on their form in this fixture. Tamil Nadu have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Andhra will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Shaik Rasheed to be Andhra’ top batter

Shaik Rasheed has been phenomenal so far this season. In the last match he scored 140* against Odisha and with 288 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Andhra which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul to be Tamil Nadu’ top batter

Pradosh Ranjan Paul has been the standout batter for Tamil Nadu this season, he scored a century in the last game against Vidarbha and with 345 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Tripurana Vijay to be Andhra’ top bowler

Tripurana Vijay had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged six wickets against Odisha. With nine wickets thus far in two games, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gurjapneet Singh to be Tamil Nadu’ top bowler

Gurjapneet Singh was one of the standout bowlers last season and once again he has been brilliant so far. With eight wickets in two matches, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.