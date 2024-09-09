KANS (Kanpur Superstars) vs GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) Match Prediction
KANS
45%
Chance of Winning
GORL
55%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars have met thrice in the format where the tally is led by Kanpur Superstars by 2-1.
- Gorakhpur Lions are placed at the 3rd place whereas Kanpur Superstars are positioned at the 4th place.
Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning
Kanpur Superstars are coming from two consecutive wins. They will clash against Gorakhpur Lions in the last group game and they cannot afford to lose the fixture. The team has four wins and five losses in nine games. With that, they are placed at the 4th place with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.590. Kanpur will be looking to finish in the top 4 and need a win to ensure that.
Gorakhpur Lions are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team is coming from a loss against the Meerut Mavericks by a narrow margin. The team has four wins and five losses. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.087. Gorakhpur Lions has a strong squad and shall prove it in the next game as well.
- Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 55%
- Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 45%
Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Tips
Gorakhpur Lions to score low before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)
Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced many setbacks after that. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team before but Jurel left for Duleep trophy and was replaced by Anivesh Choudhary. The team registered 30, 46, 13, 37, 56, 5, 37, 12 & 37 runs for their opening partnerships in the nine games. The team secured 56 runs before their first dismissal against Kanpur earlier this season . They scored well for their opening partnerships in the majority of their games. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.
Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction
The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.
Weather Report
The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 34 degrees Celsius during the day.
Kanpur Superstars Player List
Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sameer Rizvi (c)
|
Batter
|
Adarsh Singh
|
Batter
|
Ankur Malik
|
Batter
|
Inzaman Hussain
|
Batter
|
Shoaib Siddique
|
Wicket-keeper
|
RIshabh Rajput
|
All-rounder
|
Vineet Panwar
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
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Pankaj Kumar
|
Bowler
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Aaqib Khan
|
Bowler
|
Rishabh Rajput
|
Bowler
Kanpur Superstars Recent Form
The Kanpur Superstars are coming from a fantastic win in the last game against Noida Super Kings. The team batted poorly in the game but made up with their spectacular bowling order.
Gorakhpur Lions Players List
Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hardeep Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Goswami
|
Batter
|
Anivesh Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Akshdeep Nath (c)
|
Batter
|
Priyanshu Gautam
|
All-rounder
|
Siddharth Yadav
|
Batter
|
Shivam Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Vijay Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ankit Rajpoot
|
Bowler
|
Rohit Dwivedi
|
Bowler
|
Abdul Rehman
|
Bowler
Gorakhpur Lions Team Form
Gorakhpur Lions lost their last game against Meerut Mavericks by 1 run. The team played very well but were unlucky to lose the last fixture.
Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed thrice before. Kanpur Superstars lead the tally by 2-1.
Kanpur Superstars won- 1
Gorakhpur Lions won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 1
Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds
Kanpur Superstars clashed against Noida Super Kings in the last game. Batting first in the game, Kanpur Superstars scored 119/7 in the game. It was a low score for the team. Sameer Rizvi scored 46 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings faced a lot of trouble against the Kanpur bowlers and posted 117/9 in the game. Kanpur Superstars won the game by 2 runs. Mukesh Kumar took 3 wickets while Pankaj Kumar and Vineet Panwar took 2 wickets each.
Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Meerut Mavericks in their last outing. Batting first, Meerut posted 175/5 in the game. It was a huge score. Rohit Dwivedi was the best bowler from Gorakhpur with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Gorakhpur Lions scored 174/6, winning the game by 1 run. Akshdeep Nath smashed 59 runs in the game while Abhishek Goswami knocked 43 runs in the match. With that momentum, Gorakhpur will be looking to do well in the next game.
Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters
Akshdeep Nath to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions
Akshdeep Nath is the top batter from Gorakhpur Lions. He has secured 272 runs in 9 games of the competition. He scored 59 runs in the last game against Meerut. Looking at his form, he is set to score high in the next game as well.
Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars
Sameeri Rizvi has been consistently scoring runs in the competition. He has scored 365 runs in 9 games of the competition. He smashed 46 runs in the last game and will be looking to score high in the next game.
Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers
Ankit Rajpoot to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions
Ankit Rajpoot has managed to take 14 wickets in 9 games for the side. He picked 1 wicket in the last game. He is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition.
Vineet Panwar to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars
Vineet Panwar has taken 9 wickets in 9 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gorakhpur Lions
Gorakhpur Lions to win @ 1.88 (Batery)
Kanpur Superstars to win @ 1.92 (Batery)
Batery