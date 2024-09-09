KANS (Kanpur Superstars) vs GORL (Gorakhpur Lions) Match Prediction KANS 45 % Chance of Winning GORL 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.879 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kanpur Superstars will clash against Gorakhpur Lions in the 30th game of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024. The game will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on September 9. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

Kanpur Superstars are coming from two consecutive wins. They will clash against Gorakhpur Lions in the last group game and they cannot afford to lose the fixture. The team has four wins and five losses in nine games. With that, they are placed at the 4th place with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.590. Kanpur will be looking to finish in the top 4 and need a win to ensure that.

Gorakhpur Lions are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team is coming from a loss against the Meerut Mavericks by a narrow margin. The team has four wins and five losses. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.087. Gorakhpur Lions has a strong squad and shall prove it in the next game as well.

Gorakhpur Lions’s chance of winning: 55%

Kanpur Superstars’s chance of winning: 45%

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Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Tips

Gorakhpur Lions to score low before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Gorakhpur Lions boasts a very strong batting order in the competition. The team won their first game but faced many setbacks after that. Nevertheless, the team has a strong opening order. Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami opened for the team before but Jurel left for Duleep trophy and was replaced by Anivesh Choudhary. The team registered 30, 46, 13, 37, 56, 5, 37, 12 & 37 runs for their opening partnerships in the nine games. The team secured 56 runs before their first dismissal against Kanpur earlier this season . They scored well for their opening partnerships in the majority of their games. That said, the team will be looking to post a high score in the next game before their first dismissal.

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

The Ekana Stadium has a pitch with the longest straight boundaries in India. Typically the stadium has a slow pitch that makes it hard for the teams to score runs. However, with effective control, the bowlers can take advantage of the variable bounce and hint of turn during the day. The pitch provides good bounce but the ball tends to halt after pitching, challenging the batmen’s timing. As the match progresses, the pitch makes a good surface for spin bowlers. The team winning the toss might consider batting first as in the later hours the pitch tends to be on the slower side.

Weather Report

The skies over Lucknow will witness rainy clouds which may interrupt the game. The highest temperature will remain at 34 degrees Celsius during the day.

Kanpur Superstars Player List

Sameer Rizvi (c), Vineet Panwar, Mohsin Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shaurya Singh, Ankur Malik, Inzamam Hussain, Adarsh Singh, Aaqib Khan, Shubham Mishra, Nadeem, Osho Mohan, Kuldeep Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Asif Ali, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Mohammad Aashiyan, Rishabh Rajput

Predicted Playing XI

Sameer Rizvi (c) Batter Adarsh Singh Batter Ankur Malik Batter Inzaman Hussain Batter Shoaib Siddique Wicket-keeper RIshabh Rajput All-rounder Vineet Panwar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Pankaj Kumar Bowler Aaqib Khan Bowler Rishabh Rajput Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

The Kanpur Superstars are coming from a fantastic win in the last game against Noida Super Kings. The team batted poorly in the game but made up with their spectacular bowling order.

Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Dhruv Jurel (c), Abhishek Goswami, Shivam Sharma, Abdul Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Chaudhary, Yashu Pradhan, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Jurel, Rohit Dwivedi, Ansh Dwivedi, Vineet Dubey, Kaartikaya Singh, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshdeep Nath

Predicted Playing XI

Hardeep Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Goswami Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Akshdeep Nath (c) Batter Priyanshu Gautam All-rounder Siddharth Yadav Batter Shivam Sharma All-rounder Vijay Yadav Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Rohit Dwivedi Bowler Abdul Rehman Bowler

Gorakhpur Lions Team Form

Gorakhpur Lions lost their last game against Meerut Mavericks by 1 run. The team played very well but were unlucky to lose the last fixture.

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed thrice before. Kanpur Superstars lead the tally by 2-1.

Kanpur Superstars won- 1

Gorakhpur Lions won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

Kanpur Superstars clashed against Noida Super Kings in the last game. Batting first in the game, Kanpur Superstars scored 119/7 in the game. It was a low score for the team. Sameer Rizvi scored 46 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Noida Super Kings faced a lot of trouble against the Kanpur bowlers and posted 117/9 in the game. Kanpur Superstars won the game by 2 runs. Mukesh Kumar took 3 wickets while Pankaj Kumar and Vineet Panwar took 2 wickets each.

Gorakhpur Lions clashed against Meerut Mavericks in their last outing. Batting first, Meerut posted 175/5 in the game. It was a huge score. Rohit Dwivedi was the best bowler from Gorakhpur with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Gorakhpur Lions scored 174/6, winning the game by 1 run. Akshdeep Nath smashed 59 runs in the game while Abhishek Goswami knocked 43 runs in the match. With that momentum, Gorakhpur will be looking to do well in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.92 Bet Now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.879 Bet Now!

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Akshdeep Nath to be the top batter for Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath is the top batter from Gorakhpur Lions. He has secured 272 runs in 9 games of the competition. He scored 59 runs in the last game against Meerut. Looking at his form, he is set to score high in the next game as well.

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameeri Rizvi has been consistently scoring runs in the competition. He has scored 365 runs in 9 games of the competition. He smashed 46 runs in the last game and will be looking to score high in the next game.

Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Ankit Rajpoot to be the top bowler for Gorakhpur Lions

Ankit Rajpoot has managed to take 14 wickets in 9 games for the side. He picked 1 wicket in the last game. He is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition.

Vineet Panwar to be the top bowler for Kanpur Superstars

Vineet Panwar has taken 9 wickets in 9 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.