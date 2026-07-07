Belgium Crushes USA 4-1 to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Finals
Belgium produced a dominant performance to defeat co-hosts USA 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in Seattle. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku added 1 goal each. Malik Tillman scored for the USA. Belgium now advances to the quarter finals.
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 reached Seattle, Belgium produced their most convincing performance of the tournament, defeating co hosts USA 4-1 to secure a place in the quarter finals. Despite leaving experienced stars Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku on the bench at kick off, coach Rudi Garcia's bold selection proved successful as Belgium dominated from the opening whistle.
Charles De Ketelaere was the standout performer, scoring twice in the first half. He opened the scoring after a clever move involving Nicolas Raskin before restoring Belgium's lead almost immediately after Malik Tillman's deflected free kick had brought the USA level in the 31st minute. The hosts struggled to recover as Belgium continued to control possession and create chances. The decisive third goal arrived before the hour mark when goalkeeper Matt Freese hesitated while clearing the ball, allowing Hans Vanaken to capitalise after De Ketelaere blocked the attempted clearance.
Substitute Romelu Lukaku completed the scoring in stoppage time with his 93rd international goal. USA striker Folarin Balogun, whose suspension had been overturned before the match, failed to make a meaningful impact and was limited to winning the free kick that led to Tillman's goal. Belgium now advances to face Spain in the quarter finals, while the USA exits the tournament after its home campaign ended in disappointment.