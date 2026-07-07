Belgium Crushes USA 4-1 to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Finals

Charles De Ketelaere was the standout performer, scoring twice in the first half. He opened the scoring after a clever move involving Nicolas Raskin before restoring Belgium's lead almost immediately after Malik Tillman's deflected free kick had brought the USA level in the 31st minute. The hosts struggled to recover as Belgium continued to control possession and create chances. The decisive third goal arrived before the hour mark when goalkeeper Matt Freese hesitated while clearing the ball, allowing Hans Vanaken to capitalise after De Ketelaere blocked the attempted clearance.