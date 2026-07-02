Romelu Lukaku News

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Harry KaneJude BellinghamErling HaalandNeymarJulian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuLionel MessiGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakSunil ChhetriViktor GyokeresPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
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Think maybe Romelu Lukaku didn’t have confidence he needed, reveals Kalidou Koublibaly

Think maybe Romelu Lukaku didn’t have confidence he needed, reveals Kalidou Koublibaly

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Biggest challenge of my career will be this season here, claims Romelu Lukaku

Biggest challenge of my career will be this season here, claims Romelu Lukaku

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Signing for Inter is like coming back home, exclaims Romelu Lukaku

Signing for Inter is like coming back home, exclaims Romelu Lukaku

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We are happy to bring Romelu Lukaku home, proclaims Beppe Marotta

We are happy to bring Romelu Lukaku home, proclaims Beppe Marotta

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Still see Romelu Lukaku as the only alternative to Robert Lewandowski, reveals Lothar Matthaus

Still see Romelu Lukaku as the only alternative to Robert Lewandowski, reveals Lothar Matthaus

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Thrown ourselves into chasing Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala this summer, reveals Giuseppe Marotta

Thrown ourselves into chasing Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala this summer, reveals Giuseppe Marotta

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Reports | Inter close to re-signing Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea

Reports | Inter close to re-signing Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea

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Am sure Romelu Lukaku will make the right decision in the summer, claims Roberto Martinez

Am sure Romelu Lukaku will make the right decision in the summer, claims Roberto Martinez

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Have full confidence Romelu Lukaku will bounce back and have a strong season, claims Petr Cech

Have full confidence Romelu Lukaku will bounce back and have a strong season, claims Petr Cech

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Reports | Inter keen on re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Reports | Inter keen on re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

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Latuaro Martinez is at Inter Milan and he is happy at club, reveals Alejandro Camano

Latuaro Martinez is at Inter Milan and he is happy at club, reveals Alejandro Camano

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I didn’t see any desire from Romelu Lukaku, opines Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

I didn’t see any desire from Romelu Lukaku, opines Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

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You never give up on your players and Romelu Lukaku feels the same way, insists Thomas Tuchel

You never give up on your players and Romelu Lukaku feels the same way, insists Thomas Tuchel

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Romelu Lukaku's got six weeks to save his Chelsea career if he wants it, reveals Joe Cole

Romelu Lukaku's got six weeks to save his Chelsea career if he wants it, reveals Joe Cole

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What Timo Werner has done is exactly what Romelu Lukaku needs to do, proclaims Thomas Tuchel

What Timo Werner has done is exactly what Romelu Lukaku needs to do, proclaims Thomas Tuchel

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Being ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo is something that doesn’t happen often, proclaims Romelu Lukaku

Being ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo is something that doesn’t happen often, proclaims Romelu Lukaku

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It's very good moment for Kai Havertz and it's on him to keep it going, asserts Thomas Tuchel

It's very good moment for Kai Havertz and it's on him to keep it going, asserts Thomas Tuchel

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Everyone knows how good Kepa Arrizabalaga is in this situation so there's no blame, asserts Thomas Tuchel

Everyone knows how good Kepa Arrizabalaga is in this situation so there's no blame, asserts Thomas Tuchel

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It's not time to laugh at Romelu Lukaku and we will protect him, reveals Thomas Tuchel

It's not time to laugh at Romelu Lukaku and we will protect him, reveals Thomas Tuchel

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To see Harry Kane's goal being disallowed in England was incredible, proclaims Antonio Conte

To see Harry Kane's goal being disallowed in England was incredible, proclaims Antonio Conte

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Romelu Lukaku is a key player but changing tactics is wrong approach, reveals Thomas Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku is a key player but changing tactics is wrong approach, reveals Thomas Tuchel

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Reports | Southampton and Chelsea in talks over permanent move for Armando Broja

Reports | Southampton and Chelsea in talks over permanent move for Armando Broja

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We don't feel more pressure because of what people say, asserts Simone Inzaghi

We don't feel more pressure because of what people say, asserts Simone Inzaghi

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Have reasons to stay positive and protect Romelu Lukaku as he is key player, reveals Thomas Tuchel

Have reasons to stay positive and protect Romelu Lukaku as he is key player, reveals Thomas Tuchel

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I'm sorry for the upset that I caused to fans, admits Romelu Lukaku

I'm sorry for the upset that I caused to fans, admits Romelu Lukaku

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Thomas Tuchel should have played Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool, asserts Paul Merson

Thomas Tuchel should have played Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool, asserts Paul Merson

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There are zero doubts over Romelu Lukaku's commitment, reveals Thomas Tuchel

There are zero doubts over Romelu Lukaku's commitment, reveals Thomas Tuchel

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