Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears as Portugal Exit World Cup After Spains Late Winner

In the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup journey came to an emotional end as Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat against Spain in Dallas. The decisive moment arrived deep into second half stoppage time when substitute Mikel Merino scored the winning goal, sending Spain into the quarterfinals for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2010. Ronaldo had already confirmed before the tournament that this would be his final World Cup appearance.