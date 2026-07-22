Cristiano Ronaldo Set to End Historic Portugal Career in September?

Ronaldo leaves behind a remarkable record of 233 appearances, 146 goals, 46 assists, and three major international trophies if the speculation proves true. For the first time in years, speculation is growing that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon retire from international football after an extraordinary 23-year journey with Portugal. Reports suggest the 41-year-old may play his final international match against Wales in the UEFA Nations League on September 24 at Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium, the same venue where he made his Portugal debut in 2003.