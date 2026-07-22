Cristiano Ronaldo Set to End Historic Portugal Career in September?
Reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, could retire from international football after Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Wales on September 24 at Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium. The venue is significant as it hosted his Portugal debut in 2003.
Ronaldo leaves behind a remarkable record of 233 appearances, 146 goals, 46 assists, and three major international trophies if the speculation proves true. For the first time in years, speculation is growing that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon retire from international football after an extraordinary 23-year journey with Portugal. Reports suggest the 41-year-old may play his final international match against Wales in the UEFA Nations League on September 24 at Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium, the same venue where he made his Portugal debut in 2003.
The retirement rumours gained momentum after reports claimed that a Portuguese football agent shared the information with Jordanian journalist Mohamed Awaad. While no official confirmation has been made by Ronaldo or the Portuguese Football Federation, the reports have sparked widespread discussion among football fans.
Ronaldo leaves behind one of the greatest international careers in football history. He is the all-time leading international goalscorer with 146 goals and has also registered 46 assists in 233 appearances, making him the most-capped men's international footballer. During his time with Portugal, he captained the national team to three major titles, including the UEFA Euro 2016 and UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.
Earlier, Ronaldo had already confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his final World Cup appearance. If the reports prove true, September could mark the end of an unforgettable international career.