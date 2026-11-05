Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Receives First Portugal U-17 Call-Up.

The possibility of the father and son sharing the pitch has also attracted attention. Cristiano Ronaldo previously admitted that he would love to play alongside his son but stressed that the decision ultimately depends on the youngster's development. The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar has also hinted that his playing career could be nearing its conclusion. In an interview with Vogue published in August, he described this as potentially his final year in football and expressed his desire to leave behind a spectacular legacy.