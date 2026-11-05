Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Receives First Portugal U-17 Call-Up.

Ronaldo's Biggest Dream Could Become Reality as His 16-Year-Old Son Takes Major Step!
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has earned his first Portugal U-17 call-up at 16, marking another milestone in his football journey. Portugal will face Andorra on November 11, Bulgaria on November 14 and Serbia on November 17 in European Championship qualifiers.
Having scored five goals in 13 U-15 and U-16 appearances, he continues developing at Al Nassr's academy.
In the latest milestone of his young football career, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has received his first call-up to Portugal's Under-17 national team at the age of 16. Portugal will face Andorra on November 11, Bulgaria on November 14 and Serbia on November 17 in European Championship qualifying fixtures. The youngster has already represented Portugal at U-15 and U-16 levels, recording five goals in 13 appearances.
Ronaldo Jr. has continued developing his footballing abilities at Al Nassr's academy in Saudi Arabia, where his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, remains a key figure in the senior team. Reports earlier this year suggested that the teenager was close to receiving an opportunity to train with Al Nassr's first team.
The possibility of the father and son sharing the pitch has also attracted attention. Cristiano Ronaldo previously admitted that he would love to play alongside his son but stressed that the decision ultimately depends on the youngster's development. The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar has also hinted that his playing career could be nearing its conclusion. In an interview with Vogue published in August, he described this as potentially his final year in football and expressed his desire to leave behind a spectacular legacy.