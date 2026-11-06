Who Will Inherit Ronaldo's Iconic No. 7? Rafael Leao's Surprise Shirt Switch Explained!
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he will give up Portugal's iconic No. 7 shirt after ending his 23-year international career, which began in August 2003. Rafael Leao previously wore the number during Portugal's 4-2 Nations League victory over Denmark on October 1.
However, Portugal have not announced a permanent successor. Ronaldo captained Portugal to Euro 2016 and Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.
For the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to give up the iconic No. 7 shirt marks the end of an extraordinary 23-year international career. The 41-year-old announced his decision on November 5 through a five-minute video shared on social media, expressing his gratitude towards Portugal and its supporters. Ronaldo confirmed that his journey with the national team, which began in August 2003, had reached its conclusion.
He described the decision as difficult but said he was leaving with his head held high. He also emphasised that although the shirt would belong to another player, the pride of having worn it would remain with him forever. Meanwhile, Rafael Leao had already worn Portugal's No. 7 shirt during their 4-2 Nations League victory over Denmark on October 1. However, this was not a permanent appointment, as Portugal have yet to announce Ronaldo's official successor.
Leao previously wore No. 17, while Fabio Silva took that number against Denmark. Ronaldo's international departure follows a disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus, which resulted in him leaving the national team's training camp. During his remarkable international career, Ronaldo captained Portugal to the Euro 2016 title and Nations League victories in 2019 and 2025. He also represented his country at six World Cups.