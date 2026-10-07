Ronaldo’s Portugal Return Blocked by Jorge Jesus Fallout? Big Twist Emerges
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future is uncertain after his reported fallout with manager Jorge Jesus. The 41-year-old forward reportedly does not want to return while Jesus remains in charge. Ronaldo left camp after being benched against Norway and learning he would not start against Denmark.
In the latest development, Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future with Portugal has become uncertain following his disagreement with manager Jorge Jesus. According to CNN Portugal, the 41-year-old forward is unhappy with comments made by Jesus during the Nations League and has reportedly told people close to him that he will not return while the coach remains in charge.
The dispute grew after Ronaldo was left on the bench against Norway. He then skipped 3 training sessions and, after learning he would not start against Denmark, left Portugal’s camp. Portugal continued without him and won their next matches, becoming the first side to secure a place in the quarter-finals with 2 group games remaining. Jesus, however, has maintained that the door is open for Ronaldo and said the decision over his international future belongs to the striker.
He described the disagreement as a misunderstanding that could be resolved. Ronaldo and Jesus have not publicly explained the chain of events, while Ronaldo has not officially ruled himself out of Portugal duty. Jesus has started strongly as Portugal coach, winning 4 matches from 4. Across his coaching career, he has collected 25 trophies. This leaves Portugal uncertain over one of its most important players.