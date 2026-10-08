Portugal Climbs in October FIFA Rankings.

France holds 3rd place. Portugal’s rise pushed Brazil down to 6th and Morocco to 7th. The Portuguese side has also started its UEFA Nations League campaign strongly, winning all 4 of its matches so far. Switzerland has also climbed 2 places to 12th, moving ahead of Germany and Croatia, who slipped to 13th and 14th respectively. African teams were among the biggest movers in the latest update. Mali and South Africa both climbed 6 places to reach 47th and 48th.