Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Breaks Silence on His Shock Portugal Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has described his September 30 departure from Portugal’s camp as a “shock” after his disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus. The 41-year-old forward was frustrated after remaining on the bench against Norway despite warming up for around 30 minutes.
As the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal departure continues, his mother Dolores Aveiro has spoken about the emotional circumstances surrounding her son’s exit. She described the situation as a “shock” and said Ronaldo could have left through the front door rather than departing under difficult circumstances. The 41-year-old forward left Portugal’s training camp on September 30 after disagreements with coach Jorge Jesus.
The dispute followed Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27. Ronaldo remained on the bench despite warming up for around 30 minutes and was not brought onto the field. He later expressed frustration, saying the coach had not kept his word regarding his involvement. His departure has since raised questions about his future with the national team, although he has not announced his retirement.
Dolores strongly defended her son’s contribution to Portuguese football, calling him a hero who deserves greater recognition. Meanwhile, Sporting CP coach Rui Borges praised Ronaldo’s worldwide influence and said the forward should decide when and how he ends his international career. Ronaldo’s legacy at Sporting remains prominent, with the club’s training complex named the Cristiano Ronaldo Academy and his image displayed at Gate 7 of the José Alvalade Stadium.