Erling Haaland Eyes Future Move to Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona on Alert.

As the future of Erling Haaland at Manchester City attracts increasing attention, reports from Spain suggest that the Norwegian striker is considering La Liga as the next stage of his career. According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Haaland is interested in moving to Spanish football in the future, with Real Madrid and Barcelona emerging as potential destinations. However, he has not selected a club, and no departure date has been established. Haaland remains contractually committed to Manchester City until 2034 after signing a long-term agreement early last year.