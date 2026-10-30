Erling Haaland Eyes Future Move to Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona on Alert.

Haaland to Quit Man City? Spanish Giants Prepare for a Stunning Transfer Battle!
Erling Haaland is reportedly considering a future move to La Liga, with Real Madrid and Barcelona monitoring the situation. Despite being contracted to Manchester City until 2034, journalist Matteo Moretto claims the Norwegian striker views Spanish football as his next career step.
City's ongoing case involving 114 alleged Premier League rule breaches could influence players' decisions if sporting sanctions follow.
As the future of Erling Haaland at Manchester City attracts increasing attention, reports from Spain suggest that the Norwegian striker is considering La Liga as the next stage of his career. According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Haaland is interested in moving to Spanish football in the future, with Real Madrid and Barcelona emerging as potential destinations. However, he has not selected a club, and no departure date has been established. Haaland remains contractually committed to Manchester City until 2034 after signing a long-term agreement early last year.
Despite this commitment, uncertainty surrounding City's ongoing legal battle with the Premier League could influence his future decisions. The club faces allegations involving 115 financial rule breaches, with the outcome of its appeal and any potential sanctions still pending. Possible punishments include financial penalties, points deductions and other sporting measures that could affect City's competitiveness. If significant sanctions are imposed, Haaland and other key players may reconsider their positions, potentially attracting interest from Europe's leading clubs.
Any transfer would nevertheless depend on City's financial demands and the terms negotiated between the parties. The 26-year-old striker has established himself among the world's leading forwards, scoring 121 goals in 140 Premier League appearances. He has helped Manchester City win their last two Premier League titles and achieve a historic treble. Haaland also played a major role in City's 2022-23 Champions League triumph. Although his move to Spain remains speculative, both Real Madrid and Barcelona could pursue him when circumstances permit.