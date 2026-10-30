One Champions League Thriller Changed Mourinho’s Mind and Transformed Real Madrid
Real Madrid’s 3-1 deficit against Roma in the Champions League forced Jose Mourinho to rethink his defensive approach. Former midfielder Juanjo Maqueda identified Fede Valverde’s deployment at right-back as a key adjustment. Mourinho’s tactical flexibility helped Madrid defeat Barcelona.
For the 2026 season, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho appears to be making significant progress in improving the team’s tactical balance between attack and defence. The club’s recent victory over Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou demonstrated the benefits of his evolving approach, although the team experienced difficulties during the opening weeks of his tenure. Former Real Madrid midfielder Juanjo Maqueda identified the Champions League encounter against Roma as a crucial turning point.
Despite deploying a physically strong defensive lineup featuring Dumfries, Rudiger, Konate and Cucurella, alongside Tchouameni and Valverde, Madrid conceded three goals. According to Maqueda, this performance made Mourinho realise that selecting powerful defenders alone was insufficient to ensure defensive stability. The experience encouraged Mourinho to experiment with Fede Valverde at right-back, a tactical adjustment that has reportedly helped the team function more effectively. Madrid eventually recovered from a 3-1 deficit against Roma through late goals from Carlos Espi, Endrick and Antonio Rudiger.
Mourinho has also emphasised his willingness to reconsider decisions based on staff feedback, match analysis and training performances. His tactical flexibility was particularly evident against Barcelona, where his approach successfully disrupted their plans. Although the Clasico victory represents an encouraging milestone, consistency remains essential. Madrid must build on this momentum in upcoming fixtures, beginning with Racing Santander. Mourinho’s adaptability could prove decisive in maximising the squad’s considerable talent throughout the season.