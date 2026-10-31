Barcelona Caught Breaking Transfer Rules! Just €602 Fine Sparks Alvarez Drama
FC Barcelona have been fined €602 (approximately ₹63,746) by the Spanish Football Association for approaching Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez without written notification. The sanction falls under Article 133.
Atletico also complained to FIFA, which declined jurisdiction. Alvarez, contracted until June 2030, recently apologised to Atletico fans for expressing his Barcelona ambitions.
For the pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, FC Barcelona has been fined €602 (approximately Rs 63,746) by the Spanish Football Association for violating its regulations. Barcelona, which currently leads the LaLiga standings, reportedly attempted to sign the Argentine forward during the summer transfer window without first notifying Atletico in writing. The penalty was imposed under Article 133 of the federation's regulations. Atletico Madrid had also filed a complaint with FIFA, but the global governing body ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to handle the matter.
Although the financial penalty is relatively small, the dispute has intensified speculation about Alvarez's future at Atletico. The 2026 World Cup added to the controversy when Alvarez spoke about his ambition to fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona. His comments reportedly upset Atletico supporters, and sections of the home crowd repeatedly booed him during the season. However, the striker has recently shown signs of rebuilding his relationship with the fans. He scored the winning goal against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, finding the net for the second consecutive match.
The victory helped Atletico move within two points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona. After the match, Alvarez apologised for his earlier remarks, admitting that he understood why supporters were frustrated, particularly given their support since his arrival. His decisive performance earned applause and a standing ovation from sections of the crowd at the Metropolitano, suggesting that tensions could gradually ease despite the continuing uncertainty surrounding his future.