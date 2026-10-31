Although the financial penalty is relatively small, the dispute has intensified speculation about Alvarez's future at Atletico. The 2026 World Cup added to the controversy when Alvarez spoke about his ambition to fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona. His comments reportedly upset Atletico supporters, and sections of the home crowd repeatedly booed him during the season. However, the striker has recently shown signs of rebuilding his relationship with the fans. He scored the winning goal against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, finding the net for the second consecutive match.